Rep. Jim Jordan is officially on the House Intelligence Committee

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has put Rep. Jim Jordan on the House Intelligence Committee as the impeachment inquiry continues into President Trump.

Rep. Rick Crawford will step aside temporarily to allow this to happen.

At this point in time there is no plan to add other Republicans to the panel — despite requests of some Trump allies, an aide told CNN.

Why this committee matters: The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees have conducted the depositions behind closed doors with Trump administration officials who have testified under subpoena over the objections of the White House.

But the public hearings will be conducted only by the House Intelligence Committee. Under rules passed by the House last week, both Democrats and Republicans will have 45-minute blocks to question witnesses in which staff attorneys can participate.