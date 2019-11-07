The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Greenland purchase proposal "took up a lot of energy"
As the top US diplomat in Ukraine was working to release frozen security assistance to Kiev, he discovered the focus back in Washington was elsewhere: President Donald Trump's interest in buying Greenland.
Speaking to impeachment committees last month, Ambassador Bill Taylor described difficulty in convening a meeting of top-level Cabinet officials with Trump to discuss the Ukraine assistance, which was put on hold over the summer.
Part of the issue was logistics, he said. But it also came as national security officials inside the White House were scrambling to contain Trump's Greenland idea.
"It turns out, Mr. Chairman, that those principals, as we call them, were on different trips at different times," he said during his closed-door deposition, a transcript of which was released on Wednesday. "I think this was also about the time of the Greenland question, about purchasing Greenland, which took up a lot of energy in the NSC."
What's the back story?
Trump raised the idea of purchasing Greenland -- an autonomous Danish territory -- on multiple occasions over the past year. It was first reported in mid-August that he was interested. After the Danish government shot the idea down, Trump canceled a planned trip to Copenhagen.
Catch up: Five developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Public hearings next week: Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman for the House Intelligence Committee, announced Wednesday that public hearings will start next week. Diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent will testify next Wednesday, and former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch will testify next Friday.
- Transcript released: Also on Wednesday, House impeachment investigators released a transcript from Taylor's testimony last month. According to the transcript, Taylor told House impeachment investigators that Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was pressing Ukraine "to intervene in US domestic policy or politics" by launching investigations into Trump's political rivals.
- Official testifies: David Hale, a high-ranking State Department official, is testifying on Capitol Hill today behind closed doors. According to the AP, Hale intended to tell Congress that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was reluctant to defend his then-Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch because it would hurt efforts to get Ukraine military aid.
- More no-shows: Three other US officials were scheduled to testify Wednesday — but they didn't show up. The other officials are Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Russ Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, and State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl. Two witnesses who were supposed to testify Tuesday did not, and all four witnesses who were supposed to testify Monday also did not show up. Several others scheduled for this week have indicated they are not coming.
- "No quid pro quo": White House counselor Kellyanne Conway maintained there was no quid pro quo related to withheld military aid for Ukraine by Trump — despite Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's amended testimony. Sondland reversed his testimony to say that a quid pro quo was needed from Kiev to free up military aid, according to documents released yesterday.