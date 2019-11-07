Pence aide said Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine was political, not a normal diplomatic call

Jennifer Williams, an aide for Vice President Mike Pence who listened to the call between President Trump and Ukraine's leader, told Congress that she found the conversation to be unusual because it was political in nature, according to a source familiar with the testimony.

Williams, who testified this morning to House investigators, said the phone call did not have the normal tone of a diplomatic call. Williams did not raise concerns about the call with her superiors.

She was asked what Pence knows and she testified that she never heard him mention anything about investigations of the 2016 election, Burisma or the Bidens. She did not know of any request from Trump to the Pence to bring up investigations during the meeting in Warsaw with Ukraine’s president.

Williams made note of the call and the transcript in her nightly notes but testified she did not know if Pence read the transcript.