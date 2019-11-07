Trump continues attack against whistleblower's attorney on Twitter

President Trump lashed out on Twitter this morning at the whistleblower's attorney, Mark Zaid, tweeting, "Based on the information released last night about the Fake Whistleblowers attorney" that the impeachment inquiry should be ended.

Some background: Last night, Trump attacked Zaid and tweets he made in 2017 on impeachment. Trump mocked Zaid's tweets from 2017 in which he said that a "coup has started" and impeachment will follow while at a MAGA rally in Monroe, Louisiana.

Trump has tried to characterize Mark Zaid as a member of the “deep state” in an effort to discredit him as a partisan actor.

Remember: Zaid represented The Daily Caller in their effort to obtain Hillary Clinton’s emails in the Benghazi probe and has a long history of working with parties on both sides of the aisle.

Zaid and his legal partner, Bradley Moss, have responded to these attacks by pointing this out and joked about the insinuation that they are working to orchestrate a “coup.”

Here's a look at the tweets: