Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Sondland's testimony: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a key witness who spoke with the President about his intentions in Ukraine, told the House committees he believed Rudy Giuliani's push for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens was potentially illegal, according to excerpts of transcripts released yesterday. Sondland also admitted to House committees that he eventually became aware that Ukraine aid was held up to entice Ukrainian corruption investigations, and eventually realized the investigation was linked to the Bidens.
- Volker's testimony: Former special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker told impeachment investigators he was surprised and troubled by Trump’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart in July, which is at the center of the impeachment inquiry, according to transcripts of his testimony released yesterday. Volker also told lawmakers that the Ukrainians didn’t know about the holdup of military assistance until after the Trump administration stopped pressing them to announce an investigation into the Bidens.
- Quid pro quo: In his testimony, according to the transcripts, Sondland said he realized on September 1 that Trump and Giuliani wanted a quid pro quo with Ukraine – and later, when it became even clearer, was "alarmed" about what the President wanted.
- Mick Mulvaney requested: House impeachment investigators have requested acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney testify on Capitol Hill on Friday. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees sent Mulvaney a letter today requesting he appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into Trump and Ukraine.