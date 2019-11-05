Upcoming
5 key developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Testimony transcripts released: House Democrats on Monday released transcripts of depositions with former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former State Department adviser Michael McKinley. According to the testimony, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other State Department leaders were silent when faced with a campaign from Rudy Giuliani to oust Yovanovitch amid concerns that Trump would undermine them.
- Witnesses are a no-show: Four White House officials defied congressional subpoenas on Monday when they failed to appear for their scheduled depositions in the House's impeachment inquiry. They are National Security Council lawyers John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, Robert Blair, assistant to the President and senior adviser to the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Brian McCormack, associate director for natural resources, energy & science at the Office of Management and Budget.
- More transcripts: Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said two more transcripts will be released today. The transcripts include interviews with former special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.
- Key witness returns to work: As Trump continues to hint that he has damaging information about his political ties, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, returned to work Monday, a person familiar confirmed. He has shown up every day since he testified on Capitol Hill. Vindman testified last week that he was told not to talk with anyone about the July 25 call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President, according to a source familiar with the testimony.
- Trump attacks whistleblower: The President has shifted his attention on Twitter to the whistleblower, writing that “He must be brought forward to testify." He added that, “Written answers not acceptable!” On Sunday, Mark Zaid, an attorney for the anonymous whistleblower, said he offered to have Republican lawmakers submit questions to his client directly without having to go through the committee's Democratic majority.