The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
What to expect this week in the impeachment inquiry
It is completely unclear which, if any, of the following witnesses will show up for their depositions in the impeachment inquiry this week.
We now know that all four White House officials who are scheduled to give depositions on Monday won't be showing up.
Witnesses who had been expected to testify in closed session on Monday:
- John Eisenberg, deputy counsel to the President for national security affairs and legal adviser to the National Security Council
- Robert Blair, assistant to the President and senior adviser to the acting chief of staff
- Michael Ellis, senior associate counsel to the President and deputy legal adviser to the National Security Council
- Brian McCormack, associate director for natural resources, energy and science, Office of Management and Budget (OMB)
An administration official says Eisenberg isn't showing up due to executive privilege while Blair, Ellis and McCormack aren't going to appear because they won't be able to have an administration lawyer present.
Two other OMB officials, Michael Duffey and Russell Vought, also won't show up to their depositions later this week, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.
Here's the remaining lineup as of now the Democrats are summoning this week.
Witnesses expected to testify on Tuesday:
- Wells Griffith, special assistant to the President and senior director for international energy and environment at the National Security Council
Witnesses expected to testify Wednesday, an official working on the inquiry tells CNN's Manu Raju:
- State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl
- Secretary of Energy Rick Perry
- Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale
Witnesses scheduled to testify on Thursday:
- Former national security adviser John Bolton
Catch up: 7 key developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Written questions: Mark Zaid, an attorney for the whistleblower at the center of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, says he offered to have Republicans on the House Intelligence Community submit questions to his client directly without having to go through the committee's Democratic majority.
- Kellyanne Conway speaks out: On CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday morning, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, would not say whether it was appropriate for President Trump to ask a foreign power to look into his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Conway told CNN's Dana Bash there was "no quid pro quo" in the July 25 call between between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in terms of the President when asked about the foreign aid.
- Subpoenas issued: The House Intelligence Committee issued subpoenas to John Eisenberg, the top lawyer on the White House’s National Security Council, and Brian McCormack, the former chief of staff to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, according to a source familiar with the matter. An administration official says Eisenberg isn't showing up due to executive privilege while McCormack will not appear because he won't be able to have an administration lawyer present.
- Rick Perry asked to testify: Energy Secretary Rick Perry will not participate in a closed-door deposition with impeachment investigators but would consider testifying in an open hearing, according to the Department of Energy.
- New polls: Two new polls show Americans are divided on the impeachment inquiry. A poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune found that Texas voters were about evenly split over whether Trump should be removed from office before the end of his term. The Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Americans are split along party lines on whether to impeach and remove Trump.
- House on recess: Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN the House recess, which will go through Nov. 11, will not impede their investigation. Schiff said some of the transcripts of the closed-door interviews could be made public as early as next week.
- More details emerge: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, testified last week that he was told not to talk with anyone about the July 25 call between Trump and the Ukrainian president, according to a source familiar with the testimony. Tim Morrison, the President's top Russia adviser who also testified this week, told lawmakers he tried to find out whether Trump told a key US diplomat he wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, multiple sources familiar with his closed-door impeachment inquiry deposition on Capitol Hill told CNN.