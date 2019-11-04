Trump calls on whistleblower to testify: "Written answers not acceptable!"

President Trump has shifted his attention on Twitter to the whistleblower, writing that “He must be brought forward to testify."

The President added that, “Written answers not acceptable!”

What this is all about: Mark Zaid, an attorney for the anonymous whistleblower, said yesterday he offered to have Republican lawmakers submit questions to his client directly without having to go through the committee's Democratic majority.

The whistleblower previously offered to answer lawmakers' questions under oath and in writing if they were submitted by the House Intelligence Committee as a whole. This new offer would be a direct channel of communication with the Republicans who are in the minority on that committee.