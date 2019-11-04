Yovanovitch said she was told to tweet praise for Trump

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified that she called US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to ask for his advice earlier this year in the wake of public attacks from President Trump’s closest allies, specifically his son Donald Trump Jr., his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Yovanovitch testified that Sondland told her "You know, you need to go big or go home. You need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the President, and that all these are lies and everything else."

She later explained the situation in more detail, saying that Sondland told her, “You know the President. Well, maybe you don't know him personally, but you know, you know, the sorts of things that he likes. You know, go out there battling aggressively and, you know, praise him or support him.”

Yovanovitch testified that his response “took me aback.” She testified that didn’t see how she could follow Sondland’s advice, because she is a career foreign service officer and must remain apolitical. Sondland is a Trump political appointee and is close to the President after donating handsomely to his inauguration.

“And, you know, so, you know, I mean, obviously, that was advice. It was advice that I did not see how I could implement in my role as an Ambassador, and as a Foreign Service officer," she said.

Yovanovitch said she did not feel like she could tweet because “the State Department was silent.”

“I just didn't see that there would be any advantage to publicly taking on a fight with those who were criticizing me in the United States,” Yovanovitch said.