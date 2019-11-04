The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump wrongly claims he released a rough transcript of his Ukraine call after Schiff's account of the conversation
President Trump claimed tonight that he released a rough transcript of his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made his supposed "parody" of the call.
Trump said Schiff "he made a horrible statement, it was a total lie and then I actually went and released the actual conversation."
Facts First: Schiff made his comments about Trump's call with Zelensky the day after Trump released the rough transcript, not before.
Trump goes after whistleblower at center of impeachment inquiry
President Trump continued to poke the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry during a rally in Kentucky tonight.
Trump reiterated that the whistleblower has been quiet since he released a rough transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“You haven’t heard about the whistleblower after that, have you? Cause the whistleblower said lots of things that weren’t so good folks. You’re gonna find out,” Trump said, although it’s unclear what he meant by what would be found out.
In recent days, Trump has escalated his attacks on the whistleblower, implying the person is politically motivated and urging reporters to disclose their identity. The whistleblower’s report has been corroborated by mounting on-the-record testimony from witnesses.
Trump rails against Democrats at Kentucky rally
President Trump came out swinging at his rally tonight in support of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.
“Radical Democrats are going totally insane," Trump said.
He went on to criticize Democrats, saying they “want to obliterate the rule of law… silence you online, confiscate your guns — you better be careful.”
Trump falsely claims Pelosi's district has especially significant pollution
President Trump, speaking at a rally in Kentucky tonight, said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should go back to her district to "get rid of the needles that are lying all over the street and all of the things that are washing into the ocean."
Facts First: There is no evidence for Trump’s claim that Pelosi's district, which includes San Francisco, has especially significant pollution, including needles, being sent into the ocean through storm sewers.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed called Trump’s claims “ridiculous,” saying in a statement that the city’s sewer system “ensures that all debris that flow into storm drains are filtered out at the city’s wastewater treatment plants.”
Trump holds campaign rally in Kentucky tonight
President Trump will hold a rally in Lexington, Kentucky, tonight ahead of Tuesday's election.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who was elected in 2015, is running for reelection against the state's attorney general, Democrat Andy Beshear.
Trump, who has endorsed Bevin, is looking to encourage voters to turn out for the Republican candidate.
Trump won Kentucky by nearly 30 points in 2016, but in 2015, Bevin's victory came within 10 points of his opponent.
Ex-Pompeo adviser contradicts former boss in testimony
Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, directly contradicted public comments made by the top US diplomat when he testified under oath last month as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
McKinley, who resigned amid the Ukraine controversy, raised concerns about former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's removal, which was pushed by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and has become a central part of the inquiry, according to a transcript of that testimony released Monday.
While Pompeo told ABC News last month that McKinley never raised the idea of issuing a statement of support for Yovonovitch, McKinley directly contradicted that statement while under oath, telling lawmakers he mentioned it on three separate occasions.
Specifically, McKinley who testified behind closed doors on Oct. 16, said that he raised the Yovanovitch matter with Pompeo three times and proposed releasing a statement of support for the former diplomat, who was abruptly recalled from her post, but did not receive a response from the secretary of state, including when he told Pompeo he was leaving the department.
McKinley told lawmakers that he raised the issue on two other occasions, including during a phone call to discuss his resignation.
What Pompeo said: In the ABC News after McKinley's testimony, the secretary of state said: "From the time that Ambassador Yovanovitch departed Ukraine until the time that (McKinley) came to tell me that he was departing, I never heard him say a single thing about his concerns with respect to the decision that was made," Pompeo said of McKinley. "Not once ... did Ambassador McKinley say something to me during that entire time period."
Trump suggests whistleblower "gave a lot of false information"
President Trump said today that the whistleblower gave “a lot of false information” and their report was “very wrong,” despite mounting on-the-record testimony from witnesses corroborating the whistleblower’s account.
“I think that whistleblower gave a lot of false information and you have to see who the whistleblower is. Once I released the transcript, which was almost immediately, the whistleblower’s report was very wrong because as you know the whistleblower covered mostly my transcript, my call with the President of Ukraine. So once I released that call, I released a very detailed version of that call, all of a sudden the whistleblower’s report was incorrect,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a rally in Kentucky tonight.
In recent days, Trump has escalated his attacks on the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry, implying the person is politically motivated and urging reporters to disclose their identity. Today, Trump questioned the whereabouts of the whistleblower, as well as a second whistleblower and an informant.
“The whistleblower seems to have disappeared and I also wonder what happened to the second whistleblower, and what happened to the informant?” he asked.
Yovanovitch said top State Department officials reached out to Fox News' Sean Hannity for Ukraine information
In the scramble this spring to figure out why then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was being recalled from Kiev, the highest levels of the State Department turned to Fox News host Sean Hannity for information, according to Yovanovitch’s testimony.
In her closed-door deposition, Yovanovitch said she heard that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, or his senior aides, were reaching out to Hannity to figure out why he was criticizing her and calling for her removal from Ukraine. (Yovanovitch was the target of repeated attacks by Hannity, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr., the President’s son.)
She testified:
“What I was told by (Senior State Department official) Phil Reeker was that the Secretary or perhaps somebody around him was going to place a call to Mr. Hannity on Fox News to say, you know, what is going on? I mean, do you have proof of these kinds of allegations or not? And if you have proof, you know, telI me, and if not, stop.”
Yovanovitch continued, “And I understand that that call was made. I don't know whether it was the Secretary or somebody else in his inner circle.”
She explained that things “simmered down” for a bit after that phone call, and that the attacks against her lulled before later reaching a fever pitch later on with her removal.
More context here: Hannity and Fox News are mentioned at least dozen times in the 317-page transcript. He is an incredible influential voice in Trump’s orbit, acting as an informal adviser to the President and routinely using his TV platform to push pro-Trump talking points and conspiracy theories.
Throughout Yovanovitch’s deposition, she explained how career State Department officials struggled to square official US policy with the positions being floated by Trump’s allies in conservative media, including Hannity, and John Solomon’s controversial columns in The Hill.