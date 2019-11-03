Live Updates
The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
6 key developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Subpoenas issued: The House Intelligence Committee issued subpoenas to John Eisenberg, the top lawyer on the White House’s National Security Council, and Brian McCormack, the former chief of staff to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, according to a source familiar with the matter.
- Rick Perry: Energy Secretary Rick Perry will not participate in a closed-door deposition with impeachment investigators but would consider testifying in an open hearing, according to the Department of Energy.
- New polls: Two new polls show Americans are divided on the impeachment inquiry. A poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune found that Texas voters were about evenly split over whether Trump should be removed from office before the end of his term. The Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Americans are split along party lines on whether to impeach and remove Trump.
- White House goes on defense: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called the ongoing impeachment inquiry "a sham and a kangaroo court" in an interview with Fox News this morning. She said Democrats were "unhinged" and described the ongoing probe "unjust and unfair."
- House on recess: Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN the House recess, which will go through Nov. 11, will not impede their investigation. Schiff said some of the transcripts of the closed-door interviews could be made public as early as next week.
- More details emerge: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, testified this week that he was told not to talk with anyone about the July 25 call between Trump and the Ukrainian president, according to a source familiar with the testimony. Tim Morrison, the President's top Russia adviser who also testified this week, told lawmakers he tried to find out whether Trump told a key US diplomat he wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, multiple sources familiar with his closed-door impeachment inquiry deposition on Capitol Hill told CNN.