The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Schiff says transcripts from impeachment inquiry interviews could come "as early as next week"
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Thursday that transcripts from the impeachment inquiry's closed-door interviews could start being publicly released as early as next week.
Schiff made the revelation when he told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time" that accusations from Republicans that the minority party isn't getting enough time to ask questions in the closed-door depositions are false.
"Those arguments you've heard are almost completely false, with only one exception," Schiff said. "And when you see the transcripts, and we expect to begin releasing them as early as next week, you'll see that the Republicans have every bit as much time to ask questions."
The public release of the transcripts would mark a significant step for the public's knowledge of what's been said in the impeachment inquiry's depositions thus far. All the interviews have been behind closed doors, and what is known about them has come from the release of witnesses' opening statements to the media and leaks from those inside the room.
Trump's audacious impeachment defense
Donald Trump has solved his problem over his weak impeachment defense, fusing it with an audacious reelection pitch that makes a virtue of the rule-breaking character that got him into trouble.
The President is heaping pressure on Republicans to buy a factually dubious but bold message: Not only did he not abuse power in Ukraine but his conduct is that of a tough guy President beset by corrupt elites and boosting the US abroad.
The narrative effectively folds Trump's apparent transgression into an extension of the effective 2016 campaign pitch that only a rule breaker can crush the power of the Washington swamp. It's a risky message from a President who's counting on his political instincts that tell him swing state voters aren't convinced by Democrats' impeachment pitch -- and one whose presidency has been dripping in allegations of corruption, self-dealing and infringing the limits of presidential power.
The defense shone through a new Trump campaign ad previewed Wednesday night and in arguments by GOP lawmakers as the Democratic House held its historic preliminary impeachment vote tailored to fire up the President's base supporters. And in an interview with The Washington Examiner, Trump felt so confident that he pitched reading the transcript of his controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a "fireside chat on live television."
Oddly, despite the House majority signaling it had the numbers to impeach the President, Thursday was one of his better days in the dramatic month-long impeachment spectacle.
Catch up: four key developments in the impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
- Inquiry moves forward: The House passed a resolution yesterday formalizing the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Two Democrats broke from their party to vote against the resolution. Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey both voted "nay" on the historic resolution, pointing to the lack of bipartisan support. No Republicans voted in favor.
- What's next: The resolution will allow House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff "to begin releasing the transcripts of the depositions" that have been happening behind closed doors, he said. The impeachment inquiry will continue, under the protocols described in the resolution. The working theory among Democrats is there will be another week or two of closed depositions — and that public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee could begin as soon as the second week in November.
- Key testimony: Tim Morrison, top White House official on Trump's National Security Council for Europe, testified on Capitol Hill on Thursday. He told lawmakers that he was concerned the July 25 call transcript between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would leak and could have negative ramifications, according to multiple sources. But he made clear he saw nothing wrong with the July call, saying he was "not concerned" that "anything illegal" was discussed, according to one source.
- Stepping up outreach: The White House has been ramping up its outreach to Senate Republicans ahead of a likely trial in the upper chamber in the weeks ahead. Over plates of chicken in the Roosevelt Room, Trump talked impeachment with a handful of senators just hours after the House voted to formalize the process.