SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The House is set to vote on a resolution that will formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and Ukraine. The House Rules committee advanced the resolution last night.

Remember: This is not a vote to impeach President Trump — rather, it's a vote to formalize the impeachment proceedings. You can read the full resolution here.

What happens after the vote: The impeachment inquiry will continue, under the protocols described in the resolution. The working theory among Democrats is there will be another week or two of closed depositions — and that public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee could begin as soon as the second week in November.

About the possible impeachment vote: House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN on Monday that it's "possible" a vote could be held in his committee on articles of impeachment before Christmas.

After that committee vote, the articles, if approved, are given special status on the House floor and it requires a simple majority of voting lawmakers to approve them. This full House vote would be the vote to impeach the President.

You can read more about the impeachment process here.