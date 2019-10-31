NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department has agreed to produce some Ukraine-related documents by November 22, according to a joint court filing Wednesday night from the department and watchdog group American Oversight.

There is not a full description yet of how many documents may emerge through this Freedom of Information Act production, but the agreement marks a promise by the State Department to search for documents, redact them, and give them to American Oversight by November 22.

Why this matters: That promise is significant as the State Department has not turned over requested documents to Capitol Hill. Witnesses have given documents to the State Department, which hasn't given them to impeachment investigators.

American Oversight is now specifically seeking only communications from or to top State Department officials -- including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- when they're communicating with people outside the government, including or about former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The State Department will also look into the records of Pompeo and two other officials for "final directives" to recall then-Ambassador Yovanovitch from her post.