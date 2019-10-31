The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
State Department agrees to produce some Ukraine records by November 22
The State Department has agreed to produce some Ukraine-related documents by November 22, according to a joint court filing Wednesday night from the department and watchdog group American Oversight.
There is not a full description yet of how many documents may emerge through this Freedom of Information Act production, but the agreement marks a promise by the State Department to search for documents, redact them, and give them to American Oversight by November 22.
Why this matters: That promise is significant as the State Department has not turned over requested documents to Capitol Hill. Witnesses have given documents to the State Department, which hasn't given them to impeachment investigators.
American Oversight is now specifically seeking only communications from or to top State Department officials -- including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- when they're communicating with people outside the government, including or about former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
The State Department will also look into the records of Pompeo and two other officials for "final directives" to recall then-Ambassador Yovanovitch from her post.
Catch up: 4 key developments in the impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
- Moving forward: The House Rules Committee advanced a resolution to establish procedures for the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump last night ahead of an expected House floor vote today. The resolution, unveiled earlier this week, establishes procedures for public impeachment hearings, the release of deposition transcripts, and outlines the House Judiciary Committee’s role in considering potential articles of impeachment.
- Subpoena needed: Former national security adviser John Bolton will not appear at his deposition without a subpoena, his lawyer Charles Cooper tells CNN. It is not clear if Bolton would show up even if he was subpoenaed. He shares an attorney with a former aide who has gone to court to seek a decision on whether he needs to testify given the White House insistence that the President’s immunity be protected.
- New details emerge: Top White House Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman told congressional investigators he was convinced President Trump was personally blocking $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to force that country to publicly announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his family, two sources present at the deposition told CNN.
- More testimonies: Catherine Croft, a state Department official who worked for Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker, testified before committees leading the impeachment inquiry yesterday. Christopher Anderson, another State Department officials who worked for Volker, also testified yesterday.