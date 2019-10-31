Here's what the President tweeted moments after the House resolution passed

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi voted yes on today's resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, CNN's Dana Bash reported.

As Bash explained, House Speakers usually don't vote — and Pelosi was making a point with her ballot today.

Here's how Bash put it:

"I was told she actually voted yes. And it is the tradition of the speakers of the House to actually not vote. They usually don't vote on legislation or on resolutions unless they want to make a point. She wanted to make a point — both symbolically by sitting in the chair and with her vote — that she is all in on this and that is a big shift.

In addition to her vote, Pelosi presided over the House today. She usually does not.