House votes to formalize impeachment inquiry
Speakers of House traditionally don't vote. But Nancy Pelosi did today.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi voted yes on today's resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, CNN's Dana Bash reported.
As Bash explained, House Speakers usually don't vote — and Pelosi was making a point with her ballot today.
Here's how Bash put it:
"I was told she actually voted yes. And it is the tradition of the speakers of the House to actually not vote. They usually don't vote on legislation or on resolutions unless they want to make a point. She wanted to make a point — both symbolically by sitting in the chair and with her vote — that she is all in on this and that is a big shift.
In addition to her vote, Pelosi presided over the House today. She usually does not.
No Republicans voted in favor of impeachment inquiry resolution
The House just passed a resolution formalizing the Trump impeachment inquiry.
No Republicans broke with their party and voted with Democrats to pass the resolution.
Here's the official vote count:
What a Republican senator said about the House impeachment inquiry resolution
John Thune, a Republican senator from South Dakota, spoke to reporters about the House resolution that just passed.
When asked if the vote formalizes the impeachment process, he said: “I don’t think they [House Democrats] are interpreting it that way. Seems like they’re trying to give some of their members who don’t want to vote for an actual inquiry a way out too. So, we’ll see."
To me, this thing is sort of vaguely written and vaguely interpreted even by Democrats in the House. I’m not sure all what it means at this point.”
JUST IN: House passes resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry
The House just passed a resolution that formalizes the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
It passed with a vote of 232-196.
Remember: This was not a vote to impeach President Trump — rather, it was a vote to formalize the impeachment proceedings. You can read the full resolution here.
What happens now: The impeachment inquiry will continue, under the protocols described in the resolution.
The working theory among Democrats is there will be another week or two of closed depositions — and that public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee could begin as soon as the second week in November.
These two Democrats voted against procedural resolution ahead of impeachment inquiry vote
Only two House Democrats voted nay in the procedural vote ahead of the vote on the impeachment resolution.
Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson from Minnesota and Rep. Jeff Van Drew from New Jersey voted against moving forward.
The House is now voting on the Trump impeachment inquiry resolution
The House is now voting to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
This is the vote that will decide if Congress moves forward with the inquiry.
Rep. Justin Amash will vote for the resolution
Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican who became an Independent earlier this year, says he will vote for the impeachment resolution.
The resolution formalizes the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Earlier this year, Amash became the first Republican to say Trump "engaged in impeachable conduct."
House passes procedural resolution ahead of impeachment inquiry vote
The Democratic-led House of Representatives just passed a procedural resolution ahead of today's vote on the impeachment inquiry.
Remember: This was only a procedural vote. Next, the House will vote on the impeachment inquiry resolution — that's the resolution that will formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here's what Trump is tweeting just ahead of the impeachment vote
President Trump is linking the impeachment inquiry to the economy, tweeting that the "Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market."
The Dow down 0.6% today, but we are still in the longest-running bull market ever. Also, the S&P hit a record high yesterday.
Trump tweeted as the House of Representatives is preparing to vote on an impeachment resolution.