Ahead of House impeachment inquiry vote, Trump tweets "READ THE TRANSCRIPT!"

As the House prepares to vote on a resolution that will formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry, the President is on Twitter.

Trump is likely referring to the transcript of his July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The call, which prompted a whistleblower to file a complaint against the President, is at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

The White House released a transcript of the call, but remember: It's only a rough log and not a word-for-word readout. The rough transcript shows Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The National Security Council's top Ukraine expert testified this week that the White House omitted a part of the conversation where Trump told Zelensky there were tapes of Biden and replaced the comments with ellipses.