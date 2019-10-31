The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Ahead of House impeachment inquiry vote, Trump tweets "READ THE TRANSCRIPT!"
As the House prepares to vote on a resolution that will formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry, the President is on Twitter.
Trump is likely referring to the transcript of his July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The call, which prompted a whistleblower to file a complaint against the President, is at the center of the impeachment inquiry.
The White House released a transcript of the call, but remember: It's only a rough log and not a word-for-word readout. The rough transcript shows Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The National Security Council's top Ukraine expert testified this week that the White House omitted a part of the conversation where Trump told Zelensky there were tapes of Biden and replaced the comments with ellipses.
GOP congressman says resolution "continues the unfair and partisan process"
Ahead of a House vote this morning on the impeachment inquiry, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan took to the floor to criticize the resolution that members will vote on.
"This resolution continues the unfair and partisan process," Jordan said.
Jordan said that the resolution gives House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff, "even more power to run this secret proceeding in a bunker in the basement of the Capitol."
SOON: Nancy Pelosi takes questions
This morning, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is holding her weekly news conference. She'll likely get questions about the resolution formalizing the impeachment process, which the House is expected to vote on today.
The resolution provides the procedural details for how the House will move its impeachment inquiry into its next phase. It also represents the first time that the full chamber will take a vote related to impeachment.
GOP lawmakers have repeatedly attacked Democrats for failing to vote on the inquiry, while the White House has argued it does not need to cooperate because the investigation is illegitimate.
Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers Monday that the House would move forward with the vote on procedures "to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives."
The House is voting on the impeachment inquiry today. Here's what swing state voters think.
CNN's Miguel Marquez spoke with voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania as the House continues an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Largely, voters who support Trump do not support impeachment, while those who did not vote for the President favor the proceedings.
"It's bull," Trump voter and coal miner James Dillie said. "They're just headhunting. They're mad they lost."
Meanwhile, Democrat Andrew Gmiter said the impeachment process "probably still favors" his party.
Watch more:
What's in the resolution the House is voting on today
This morning, the House of Representatives is expected to hold its first floor vote related to its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump by voting on a resolution to formalize the impeachment proceedings.
Some background: A president is not impeached until the full House votes to approve articles of impeachment. If a simple majority of the House votes in favor of impeachment, the chief justice of the Supreme Court presides over a trial in the Senate. A two-thirds majority is required to convict and remove a president from office.
Today, the House is not voting to approve articles of impeachment — the vote that would trigger a trial in the Senate. Instead, they're voting on a resolution to formalize the parameters of their investigation.
Here's what's in the resolution:
- The resolution lays out specific details of how the House Intelligence Committee will conduct public hearings and how the House Judiciary Committee "shall report to the House of Representatives such resolutions, articles of impeachment, or other recommendations as it deems proper."
- The resolution also states that the minority may request witnesses to be called and issue subpoenas — but Democrats would have to sign off on any Republican-led subpoenas.
- The resolution says that the House Intelligence Committee will write a report "setting forth its findings and any recommendations" and that the report will be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee and be made public.
- The resolution allows the President's lawyers an opportunity to participate in the proceedings in the Judiciary Committee. But the committee says that "if the President unlawfully refuses to cooperate with congressional requests," then the chairman has discretion to deny requests from the President's lawyers.
Why it matters: Congressional Republicans and the White House have criticized the way Democrats are conducting the impeachment inquiry as unfair and secretive. While Democrats say Thursday's vote isn't a formal authorization of the impeachment inquiry, the vote may still undercut the Trump administration talking point that the inquiry was illegitimate because it did not receive a full House vote.
House Intel Committee subpoenaed the national security official appearing today
The House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed National Security Council official Tim Morrison to compel his testimony today, "in light of an attempt by the White House to direct Timothy Morrison not to appear for his scheduled deposition," an official told CNN.
Here's the statement from the official, who is working on the impeachment inquiry:
"In light of an attempt by the White House to direct Timothy Morrison not to appear for his scheduled deposition, and efforts to also limit any testimony that does occur, the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to compel his testimony this morning. As is required of him, Mr. Morrison is complying with the subpoena and answering questions from both Democratic and Republican Members and staff."
Trump has no public events scheduled today, but he's tweeting
President Trump is already active on Twitter this morning, quote-tweeting Laura Ingraham on impeachment and retweeting about the inquiry ahead of today’s House vote.
Trump’s first tweets of the day were quoting Ingraham from her show yesterday, calling on Republicans “stand together and defend the leader of their party.”
Trump also retweeted items from former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer, who criticized both House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff and Joe Biden.
President Trump has no events on his schedule today.
Here are some of his tweets this morning:
What these 2 court cases today mean for the impeachment inquiry
Two federal judges in a Washington courthouse will consider this afternoon whether they can force witnesses close to President Trump to testify in the House's impeachment inquiry.
The first case — which is about former White House counsel Don McGahn's refusal to testify this spring and is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET today — will be a meaty, legally complicated argument about executive privilege that could last hours.
The House subpoenaed McGahn in April as it examined whether the President obstructed justice by attempting to stymie the Russia investigation. McGahn had been a key witness in the investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller. He told investigators over several interviews how the President tried to stop the probe, according to the Mueller report.
The second hearing — which is former National Security official Charles Kupperman not appearing for his subpoenaed testimony on Monday and is expected to start at 4 p.m. ET. — could set the tone for how fast the court system may move on major impeachment-related questions.
Kupperman was subpoenaed to testify in the impeachment investigation focused on the President's political appeals to Ukraine. He was scheduled to testify Monday, but late last Friday night asked the court to decide what he should do. The White House on October 25 had directed him not to testify, and the Justice Department provided the legal reasoning, again claiming immunity.
3 key events we're watching today
It's another busy day in the impeachment resolution, with testimony from a top White House national security official and a key vote on the impeachment inquiry in the House.
Here are the three big events we're watching this morning:
- 8 a.m. ET: Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on President Trump's National Security Council, is expected to testify before congressional committees behind closed doors. He is expected to provide one of the most revelatory testimonies to date
- 10:15 a.m. ET: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will hold her weekly news conference. Reporters will likely ask her questions about the impeachment inquiry.
- 10:30 a.m. ET: The full House is expected to vote on the impeachment inquiry resolution, according to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office.