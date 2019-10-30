The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Whistleblower's legal team says they have received death threats
The legal team representing the whistleblower who ignited the impeachment investigation confirmed they have received death threats that have led to at least one law enforcement investigation, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The FBI deemed the threat not to be credible after meeting with the individual who sent it, the source said.
“There have been a myriad of disturbing emails and voicemails sent to the legal team, with a few select messages crossing the line enough into direct threats of harm that have resulted in follow up from relevant law enforcement entities,” according to the source.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that the threats led to at least one law enforcement probe.
Two State Department Ukraine experts are scheduled to testify today
Two more witnesses are scheduled to testify on Wednesday before lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry into Trump:
- Catherine Croft, a State Department official who worked for Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker
- Christopher Anderson, another State Department official who worked for Volker
(Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security, was scheduled to testify today. An official working on the impeachment inquiry said her deposition will be rescheduled for a future date.)
Here's who else is scheduled to testify this week:
- Thursday: Timothy Morrison, a top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council.
- Friday: Robert Blair, senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
Five key developments in the impeachment probe from Tuesday
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment probe into President Trump:
- The White House's top Ukraine expert testified: Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Tuesday became the first person who listened to a now-infamous call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart to testify in the impeachment inquiry. The National Security Council's top Ukraine expert told lawmakers he was so troubled by the July phone call that he reported his concerns to a superior, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by CNN.
- There was a shouting match: Democrats and Republicans got into a shouting match behind closed doors on Tuesday while interviewing Vindman, with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to out the anonymous whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry, according to five sources from both parties.
- Vindman's record was attacked: Vindman, a decorated veteran of the Iraq War with a lengthy military record, faced attacks by Trump and Republicans. Former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy said about Vindman: "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense." Trump claimed without evidence on Twitter that the White House's top Ukraine expert is a "Never Trumper."
- House releases impeachment resolution: Lawmakers released the text of a resolution to formalize the impeachment proceedings ahead of Thursday's vote. The resolution lays out how the House Intelligence Committee will conduct public hearings and how the House Judiciary Committee "shall report to the House of Representatives such resolutions, articles of impeachment, or other recommendations as it deems proper."
- White House blasts resolution: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed the resolution, saying it "confirms that House Democrats’ impeachment has been an illegitimate sham from the start as it lacked any proper authorization by a House vote."