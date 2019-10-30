Two more witnesses are scheduled to testify on Wednesday before lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry into Trump:

Catherine Croft, a State Department official who worked for Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker

a State Department official who worked for Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker Christopher Anderson, another State Department official who worked for Volker

(Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security, was scheduled to testify today. An official working on the impeachment inquiry said her deposition will be rescheduled for a future date.)

Here's who else is scheduled to testify this week: