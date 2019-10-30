State Department official was subpoenaed to appear today

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to testify in the impeachment inquiry Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has written a letter to the Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff of the Army James McConville, in which he says the “vitriol” towards Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman since testifying yesterday “may result in professional reprisals and threats to his personal safety and that of his family.”

Schumer is requesting a briefing on “what actions the Army is taking to ensure that LC Vindman and other whistleblowers like him are afforded appropriate protections.”

“It is incumbent on the Army to ensure that he [Vindman] is afforded the same protections as whistleblowers and protected from reprisal for testifying before Congress,” the letter says.

A defense official told CNN that even though Vindman is not the whistleblower, he is protected under the whistleblower laws. That determination has been made by military lawyers.

Schumer is expected to speak on the floor of the Senate this morning and will address this letter. He has previously requested information on whistleblower protections from the acting DNI director and the ICIG.

What's this about: Some Republicans have criticized Vindman this week. On Tuesday, Former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy said about Vindman: "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense." Trump also claimed without evidence that the White House's top Ukraine expert is a "Never Trumper." Trump repeated this unfounded claim this morning on Twitter.

Vindman served multiple overseas tours as a US infantry officer, including a deployment to Iraq where he received a Purple Heart after being wounded in an IED attack. He has served in Trump's National Security Council since 2018.