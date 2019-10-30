The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Republicans on House Rules Committee offer up amendments to impeachment resolution
Republicans on the House Rules Committee are offering up close to 20 amendments to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry resolution, an aide familiar tells CNN.
So far the committee has debated six GOP amendments and all have gone down along party line votes.
The committee is on a break for House floor votes, but expect to take up the remaining amendments later this evening.
A look at some of the amendments: The first amendment Republicans offered up came from Georgia Republican Rob Woodall. The amendment would get rid of the parts of the resolution dealing with the House Intelligence Committee and leave the procedures concerning the House Judiciary Committee intact.
Woodall seemed to argue that the resolution should require the intelligence committee to hold only public hearings and no more private depositions. But there was confusion among members in the room about why he is seeking to get rid of everything related to the intel committee, especially the procedures for releasing deposition transcripts and holding public hearings.
The amendment failed on a party line vote, 4-9.
Rep. Debbie Lesko introduced an amendment to allow the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee to issue subpoenas to the same number of witnesses that the Democratic chairman subpoenas — and without consent from the Democratic chair of the committee.
In the Democratic resolution, Republicans would be able to subpoena witnesses only if Schiff agrees to it or if a majority of the committee approves it.
That amendment also failed on a party line vote.
Sen. Lindsey Graham on invitation for Bolton to testify: "I don't know what kind of problems that creates"
Sen. Lindsey Graham was asked by reporters today about Democratic House impeachment investigators inviting former national security adviser John Bolton to testify behind closed doors next week.
Here's what Graham said:
“I don't know if you want to start calling President’s national security advisers about national security advice. I don't know what kind of problems that creates for the office, but I'll leave it up to them."
About the invitation: According to a source familiar, Bolton was invited to appear next week on Nov. 7. They have also invited John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis to testify on Monday, the source said.
White House official testified he was convinced Ukraine aid became part of Trump's demand for Biden investigations
Top White House Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman told congressional investigators he was convinced President Trump was personally blocking $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to force that country to publicly announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his family, two sources present at the deposition told CNN.
Vindman, a decorated Army officer, on Tuesday testified that he was convinced that a quid pro quo existed by July 10, which was before Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call that is now at the heart of the House's impeachment inquiry. Trump has repeatedly said he did nothing improper on the call and has cited it as the sole reason for the impeachment inquiry.
The sources at the deposition said Vindman believed the existence of a quid pro quo was clear during a July 10 meeting between American and Ukrainian officials. In his opening statement, Vindman wrote that date is when US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told Ukrainian government officials that they would need to deliver "specific investigations in order to secure the meeting" with Trump that they so desired.
In a separate meeting of US officials immediately afterward, "Sondland emphasized the importance that Ukraine deliver the investigations into the 2016 election, the Bidens, and Burisma," Vindman testified.
But the fact that the $400 million in aid, including desperately needed military assistance, was also being used by the President didn't become clear until the next month, Vindman testified.
House investigators invite John Bolton to testify
House impeachment investigators have invited John Bolton to appear next week on Nov. 7, according to a source familiar.
Bolton is Trump's former national security adviser. The President fired him in September.
They have also invited John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis to testify on Monday, the source said.
A House Intelligence spokesman declined to comment.
When asked about a subpoena for Bolton to testify in impeachment probe, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel said: “We hadn’t done that yet. It’s something that we would consider."
“I’ve always found him to be very straightforward and honest about what he believes," Engel added.
He also said he doesn’t know if next week is the final week of depositions but added: “We are getting close”
A key player in the Clinton impeachment just showed up in the Trump inquiry
Students of relatively recent impeachment history will recall that a main backer of impeaching Bill Clinton for his adulterous affair was Bob Livingston — heir apparent to Newt Gingrich, who was leaving his role as House Speaker in 1998.
That is, until Livingston's shock resignation and admission that he had engaged in his own adulterous affairs.
It wasn't a crisis of conscience that led Livingston to resign, but rather the fact that Hustler Magazine's Larry Flynt offered $1 million to anyone who could prove an affair with a high government official. He apparently got multiple takers who fingered Livingston. You can read a CNN report from 1998 about Livingston's fall.
This was stunning at the time: He apologized to his wife and family on the House floor and had anger in his voice when he said, "So I will set the example that I hope President Clinton will follow."
He stopped pursuing the Speakership and didn't run for reelection.
Why on earth are we talking about this right now? It turns out that Livingston — who played such a big role in the impeachment of Bill Clinton — has a bit part in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Livingston has repeatedly called Catherine Croft, a State Department official who testified in closed doors today about pressure she felt to oust Marie Yovanvotich, now the former US ambassador to Ukraine.
"During my time at the NSC, I received multiple calls from lobbyist Robert Livingston, who told me that Ambassador Yovanovitch should be fired," Croft said in prepared testimony. "He characterized Ambassador Yovanovitch as an 'Obama holdover' and associated with George Soros. It was not clear to me at the time — or now — at whose direction or at whose expense Mr. Livingston was seeking the removal of Ambassador Yovanovitch."
Who was Livingston working for? As CNN reported yesterday: Livingston's lobbying firm has worked for Ukrainian politician Yulia Tymoshenko, a top but unsuccessful candidate in the country's most recent election, according to its federal foreign lobbying disclosure. In December 2018, the Livingston Group disclosed she was introduced to Rudy Giuliani. It's unknown if Livingston's calls to the NSC were connected in any way to his work for the Ukrainian official or his firm's contact with Giuliani.
Second State Department official arrives on Capitol Hill to testify
Christopher Anderson, a State Department expert on Ukraine, has arrived on Capitol Hill to testify before lawmakers today.
He is one of two State Department officials meeting with House impeachment investigators behind closed doors today. Catherine Croft, a state Department official who worked for Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker, testified this morning.
House Judiciary Democrats meet to discuss next steps
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are meeting now to discuss next steps in the impeachment probe, according to several members.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said the purpose of the meeting was to make sure “everyone is on the same page.”
Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and David Cicilline told CNN they hope to learn more about the next steps of the impeachment process in the meeting, but members were clear that the chairman called this meeting and it wasn’t precisely clear what all the meeting would entail.
This comes as the House is scheduled to vote Thursday on their resolution outlining the rules for the next phase of the impeachment probe.
