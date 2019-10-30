Republicans on House Rules Committee offer up amendments to impeachment resolution

Republicans on the House Rules Committee are offering up close to 20 amendments to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry resolution, an aide familiar tells CNN.

So far the committee has debated six GOP amendments and all have gone down along party line votes.

The committee is on a break for House floor votes, but expect to take up the remaining amendments later this evening.

A look at some of the amendments: The first amendment Republicans offered up came from Georgia Republican Rob Woodall. The amendment would get rid of the parts of the resolution dealing with the House Intelligence Committee and leave the procedures concerning the House Judiciary Committee intact.

Woodall seemed to argue that the resolution should require the intelligence committee to hold only public hearings and no more private depositions. But there was confusion among members in the room about why he is seeking to get rid of everything related to the intel committee, especially the procedures for releasing deposition transcripts and holding public hearings.

The amendment failed on a party line vote, 4-9.

Rep. Debbie Lesko introduced an amendment to allow the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee to issue subpoenas to the same number of witnesses that the Democratic chairman subpoenas — and without consent from the Democratic chair of the committee.

In the Democratic resolution, Republicans would be able to subpoena witnesses only if Schiff agrees to it or if a majority of the committee approves it.

That amendment also failed on a party line vote.