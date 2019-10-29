A July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is at the heart of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

It will likely come up a lot today: The National Security Council staffer in charge of Ukraine, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, is expected to testify today. He is the first person who was actually on the call to testify in front of House investigators.

The call came to light after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump had solicited foreign interference to dig up information on a political rival and the White House tried to cover it up.

The White House last moth released a transcript of the call. It showed the President repeatedly pushed for Zelensky investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter. There's no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.