Late breaking news on Monday night has set up another big day on Capitol Hill as the prepared testimony from one of Trump's National Security Council experts -- Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman -- became public.

Here's a look at some of the key lines from his statement.

On the geopolitical importance of Ukraine:

Since 2008, Russia has manifested an overtly aggressive foreign policy, leveraging military power and employing hybrid warfare to achieve its objectives of regional hegemony and global influence. Absent a deterrent to dissuade Russia from such aggression, there is an increased risk of further confrontations with the West. In this situation, a strong and independent Ukraine is critical to US national security interests because Ukraine is a frontline state and a bulwark against Russian aggression.

On outside influencers:

When I joined the NSC in July 2018, I began implementing the administration's policy on Ukraine. In the Spring of 2019, I became aware of outside influencers promoting a false narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensus views of the interagency. This narrative was harmful to US government policy. While my interagency colleagues and I were becoming increasingly optimistic on Ukraine's prospects, this alternative narrative undermined US government efforts to expand cooperation with Ukraine.

On Trump's call congratulating Zelenskyy on election victory: