The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Key lines from Vindman's opening statement
Late breaking news on Monday night has set up another big day on Capitol Hill as the prepared testimony from one of Trump's National Security Council experts -- Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman -- became public.
Here's a look at some of the key lines from his statement.
On the geopolitical importance of Ukraine:
Since 2008, Russia has manifested an overtly aggressive foreign policy, leveraging military power and employing hybrid warfare to achieve its objectives of regional hegemony and global influence. Absent a deterrent to dissuade Russia from such aggression, there is an increased risk of further confrontations with the West. In this situation, a strong and independent Ukraine is critical to US national security interests because Ukraine is a frontline state and a bulwark against Russian aggression.
On outside influencers:
When I joined the NSC in July 2018, I began implementing the administration's policy on Ukraine. In the Spring of 2019, I became aware of outside influencers promoting a false narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensus views of the interagency. This narrative was harmful to US government policy. While my interagency colleagues and I were becoming increasingly optimistic on Ukraine's prospects, this alternative narrative undermined US government efforts to expand cooperation with Ukraine.
On Trump's call congratulating Zelenskyy on election victory:
On July 25, 2019, the call occurred. I listened in on the call in the Situation Room with colleagues from the NSC and the office of the Vice President. As the transcript is in the public record, we are all aware of what was said.
I was concerned by the call. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a US citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the US government's support of Ukraine. I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained. This would all undermine US national security. Following the call, I again reported my concerns to NSC's lead counsel.
Here's who's scheduled to testify this week
Five witnesses are scheduled to speak to the investigators this week on Capitol Hill.
Here's what the schedule looks like:
- Today: Alexander Vindman, the White House National Security Council's top expert on Ukraine
- Wednesday: Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security
- Wednesday: Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, State Department officials who worked for Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker
- Thursday: Timothy Morrison, a top Russia and Europe adviser on President Trump's National Security Council
Morrison's testimony is viewed as key. He was on the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Top US diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor — who gave explosive testimony directly tying Trump to a quid pro quo — mentioned Morrison 15 times during his opening statement to the committees.
6 key developments in the impeachment inquiry from yesterday
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
- Vote scheduled: The House will vote on Thursday to formalize the procedures of its impeachment inquiry into Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday.
- Witness defies subpoena: Charles Kupperman, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, defied a congressional subpoena, failing to appear for a closed-door deposition on Monday. In a statement on Monday afternoon, Kupperman, who filed a lawsuit asking a judge to rule whether he had to comply with the House subpoena, said it's "reasonable and appropriate" to expect "judicial clarity" in the impeachment inquiry. A federal judge has agreed to hear from lawyers involved in the suit on Thursday afternoon.
- DOJ files appeal: The Justice Department is appealing a court’s decision last week that the House should get access to secret grand jury information from the Mueller investigation as it considers impeaching the President.
- Trump's attacks continue: The President continued to attack the impeachment inquiry Monday during a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, calling it a scam.
- Top US diplomat returns to Capitol Hill: Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, arrived on Capitol Hill on Monday with his attorney to review the transcript of his deposition in the impeachment inquiry. Last week, top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor testified that Sondland told him he'd made a mistake by telling the Ukrainian officials that a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "was dependent on a public announcement of the investigations."
- Possible timeframe: House Democrats are discussing a timeframe that would include public impeachment hearings before Thanksgiving and then votes to impeach Trump by Christmas, according to multiple Democratic sources. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not put a timeframe on it at a closed-door leadership meeting and she has been hesitant to do so.