The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
The impeachment inquiry will soon move to open hearings
The chairs from four House committees released a joint statement this afternoon following the publication of the impeachment resolution.
In the statement, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, acting chairwoman of the Oversight committee, said: "The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a President who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election."
The statement added that "soon the American people will hear from witnesses in an open setting."
They say that "the next phase" of the impeachment inquiry "will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the President’s misconduct.”
House impeachment resolution includes rules for White House participation
The House impeachment resolution released today outlines how the President and White House Counsel will be allowed to participate in the proceedings.
The resolution includes language saying that the White House will be able to "present their case and respond to evidence" during "impeachment proceedings held by the Committee on the Judiciary."
The resolution also states that the White House will be able to...
- Submit written requests for additional testimony or other evidence
- Attend hearings, including those held in executive session
- Raise an objection to testimony given
- Cross-examine witnesses
However, the resolution also includes language to sanction the White House if the Committee Chair determines that the White House is refusing to cooperate with requests from Congress.
"If the President unlawfully refuses to cooperate with Congressional requests, the Chair shall have the discretion to impose appropriate remedies, including by denying specific requests by the President or his counsel," the resolution states.
Jared Kushner calls impeachment inquiry "silly games"
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner slammed Democrats' moves toward impeachment as "silly games" and insisted that President Trump "hasn't done anything wrong" in an interview with Israel's Channel 13.
Kushner also argued that "the American people are sick and tired" of the continuous stream of investigations.
"They've been trying to impeach the President for the last three years or get him out of office and they have been unsuccessful at that. The best thing going for the President is that he hasn't done anything wrong," Kushner said.
He said Democrats have "investigated him over and over and over again and I think the American people are sick and tired of it."
Kushner, who was in Israel to meet with government officials including Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, said Trump's "record of accomplishments is unimpeachable."
"He's going to continue to do things the American people care about," he said.
Kushner has not talked extensively about the impeachment matter. His wife, Ivanka Trump, told Fox News earlier this month the President would prioritize his governing agenda while the impeachment process proceeds.
Kushner struck a similar note in the interview in Israel.
"If in Congress, if they want to be part of the work we're doing to try to make the country stronger and the country more prosperous, we welcome them to join us," he said. "If they want to play silly games, we'll obviously deal with that in an appropriate manner. But we're not going to let that distract us as an administration."
Here's the text of the House impeachment resolution
The House Rules Committee has released the resolution that the House will vote on Thursday to formalize the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
The text of the resolution lays out how the House Intelligence Committee will conduct public hearings and how the Judiciary Committee " shall report to the House of Representatives such resolutions, articles of impeachment, or other recommendations as it deems proper."
For the public hearings, the resolution includes language allowing the chairman and ranking member of the Intelligence Committee to question witnesses for up to 90 minutes, and it also allows them to give that time to committee aides to conduct questioning.
The resolution also states that the minority may request witnesses to be called and issue subpoenas — but those subpoenas can only be issued " with the concurrence of the chair," meaning that Democrats would have to sign off on any Republican-led subpoenas.
The resolution says that the House Intelligence Committee will write a report " setting forth its findings and any recommendations" and that the report will be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee and be made public.
McConnell: "I’m not going to question the patriotism of any of the people coming forward"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was just asked to comment on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony and if it concerns him.
McConnell said, “I’m not going to question the patriotism of any of the people coming forward.”
The Kentucky Republican repeatedly declined to answer questions about what he makes of Vindman’s allegations and said, “I’m not going to comment on the merits of what’s going forward.”
Some background: Today, Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, is testifying. He plans to tell House impeachment investigators that he was so troubled by President Trump's July phone call with Ukraine's president that he reported his concerns to a superior, according to a copy of his statement obtained by CNN.
Some Republicans have criticized Vindman, who earned a Purple Heart for his military service in Iraq. Former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy said, "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense."
Trump also joined in the criticism of Vindman, claiming without evidence on Twitter this morning that he is a "Never Trumper."
Rep. Jim Jordan denies Republicans are seeking to out the whistleblower
Rep. Jim Jordan, a ranking Republican on the House Oversight committee, attacked Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for objecting to a GOP line of questioning and preventing Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from answering questions during today's deposition.
Jordan said they were not seeking to "out" the whistleblower, but wanted to know who Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, was speaking with.
"We are just trying to get information that we are entitled to get and the witness is supposed to answer our questions," the Ohio Republican said.
Asked if he wants to know the identity of the whistleblower, Jordan said, “the American public��� wants to know.
Pelosi: "Outing the whistleblower is an unpatriotic action"
Asked about claims that Republican lawmakers are trying to out the anonymous whistleblower, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "they shouldn’t even go near that."
“Outing the whistleblower is an unpatriotic action. They shouldn’t even go near that,” she said.
What we know: House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff objected to a line of questioning from Republicans, which Democrats contended was an effort to out the whistleblower during today's closed deposition with White House official Alexander Vindman, according to five sources from both parties.
Republicans pushed back, arguing they were simply asking questions about who Vindman might have spoken with — and it was not an effort to out the whistleblower.
3 more witnesses are scheduled to testify tomorrow
Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, is on Capitol Hill today, testifying before the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
It'll be another busy day tomorrow, when three more witnesses are scheduled to testify. They are...
- Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security
- Catherine Croft, a State Department official who worked for Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker
- Christopher Anderson, another State Department official who worked for Volker
On Thursday, the House is expecting to hear from Timothy Morrison, a top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council.
Morrison's testimony is viewed as key: He was on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Top US diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor — who gave explosive testimony directly tying Trump to a quid pro quo — mentioned Morrison 15 times during his opening statement to the committees.
GOP senators defend White House Ukraine expert against attacks about his patriotism
Two Republican senators are speaking out to defend Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, against attacks about his patriotism by fellow lawmakers.
Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, faced criticism today when he appeared today for his deposition before lawmakers conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Sen. Mitt Romney called the attacks "very unfortunate."
“I think that is misplaced, very unfortunate. This man is a decorated American serviceman and I have full confidence in him as an individual and his patriotism," the Utah Republican said.
Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, said "it would be mistake to attack" Vindman's patriotism.
“I don’t at all question his patriotism. I respect his service. He’s a Purple Heart and I think it would be mistake to attack his patriotism," the senator said.
Vindman served multiple overseas tours as a US infantry officer, including a deployment to Iraq where he received the Purple Heart after being wounded in an IED attack. He has served in Trump's National Security Council since 2018.
About the criticism: Speaking about Vindman, former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy said: "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense."
Trump also joined in the criticism of Vindman, claiming without evidence on Twitter that the White House's top Ukraine expert is a "Never Trumper."