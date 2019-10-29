The impeachment inquiry will soon move to open hearings

Patrick Semansky/AP

The chairs from four House committees released a joint statement this afternoon following the publication of the impeachment resolution.

In the statement, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, acting chairwoman of the Oversight committee, said: "The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a President who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election."

The statement added that "soon the American people will hear from witnesses in an open setting."

They say that "the next phase" of the impeachment inquiry "will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the President’s misconduct.”