The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Catch up: 6 weekend developments in the impeachment inquiry you need to know
Here's a snapshot of the weekend developments in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump:
- Defending Bill Taylor: Three veterans who served with Ambassador Bill Taylor, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry who has come under attack by President Trump, defended him as a "man of honor" in interviews with CNN. Taylor's deposition last week was a game-changer in the impeachment inquiry, sources said. Taylor detailed conversations with Trump administration officials pushing an explicit quid pro quo — he was told "everything" Ukraine wanted from the United States, including military aid depended upon the Ukrainian President publicly announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
- Saturday testimony: Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker testified in the impeachment inquiry on Saturday that he did not find out there was a push by Trump administration officials for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election until the whistleblower complaint was made public, a source familiar with his testimony told CNN. While his testimony appeared to be absent the more explosive allegations that came from depositions earlier in the week with regard to the assistance, his comments colored in details surrounding the firing of the Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine who was discharged at Trump's behest.
- Trump tweets: The President once again tweeted that he "did nothing wrong" as it relates to the impeachment probe which he characterized as a "witch hunt." The President's tweet Saturday morning also focused on the Washington Post which had a story about Trump still looking for help on impeachment defense. Also in a separate tweet, the President continued to hit the theme of the whistleblower not testifying.
- Accidental phone call: Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, left two apparently unintended voicemails on a reporter's phone this fall in which he discussed his need for hundreds of thousands of dollars and disparaged the Biden family, NBC reported on Friday. The unwitting calls and messages from Giuliani come as sources tell CNN that Giuliani has been approaching defense attorneys for possible representation following escalating reports regarding a federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.
- A new ruling: A federal judge on Friday ordered the Justice Department to release grand jury information redacted from the Mueller report to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30. Chief Judge Beryl Howell noted that the House Judiciary Committee says “it needs the material to conduct a fair impeachment investigation based on all relevant facts.” She then declared, “Impeachment based on anything less than all relevant evidence would compromise the public’s faith in the process.”
- Deposition in discussion: Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the impeachment inquiry committees about a possible deposition, according to a source familiar. Taylor told Congress in testimony last week that Bolton had expressed concerns about a call between Trump and the Ukrainian president, according to Taylor's opening statement.
What to expect this week in the impeachment inquiry
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have lined up numerous depositions starting today in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Check out the tentative deposition schedule below:
Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m. ET: Charles Kupperman, former deputy assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, is scheduled to be deposed
Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m. ET: Alexander Vindman, National Security Council (NSC) director of European affairs, scheduled to be deposed (rescheduled from Oct. 24)
Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. ET: Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary for international security, scheduled to be deposed (defense official did not know if she has been subpoenaed; unclear when her deposition will be scheduled)
Oct. 30, time unknown: Catherine Croft, special adviser for Ukraine at State Department, and Christopher Anderson, language student at the State Department, are expected to testify
Oct. 31, 8 a.m. ET: Timothy Morrison, special assistant to the President and senior director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council, is scheduled to be deposed (rescheduled from Oct. 25)