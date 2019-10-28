BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have lined up numerous depositions starting today in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Check out the tentative deposition schedule below:

Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m. ET: Charles Kupperman, former deputy assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, is scheduled to be deposed

Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m. ET: Alexander Vindman, National Security Council (NSC) director of European affairs, scheduled to be deposed (rescheduled from Oct. 24)

Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. ET: Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary for international security, scheduled to be deposed (defense official did not know if she has been subpoenaed; unclear when her deposition will be scheduled)

Oct. 30, time unknown: Catherine Croft, special adviser for Ukraine at State Department, and Christopher Anderson, language student at the State Department, are expected to testify

Oct. 31, 8 a.m. ET: Timothy Morrison, special assistant to the President and senior director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council, is scheduled to be deposed (rescheduled from Oct. 25)