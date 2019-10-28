The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Catch up: 4 developments today in the impeachment inquiry
House Democrats continued their impeachment inquiry into President Trump today.
Here are the latest developments in the inquiry:
- Witness defies subpoena: Charles Kupperman, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, defied a congressional subpoena this morning, failing to appear for a closed-door deposition this morning. In a statement this afternoon, Kupperman, who filed a lawsuit asking a judge to rule whether he had to comply with the House subpoena, said it's "reasonable and appropriate" to expect "judicial clarity" in the impeachment inquiry.
- DOJ files appeal: The Justice Department is appealing a court’s decision last week that the House of Representatives should get access to secret grand jury information from the Mueller investigation as it considers impeaching the President.
- Trump's attacks continue: The President continued to attack the impeachment inquiry today during a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, calling it a scam.
- Top US diplomat returns to Capitol Hill: Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, arrived on Capitol Hill this morning with his attorney to review the transcript of his deposition in the impeachment inquiry. Last week, top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor testified that Sondland told him he'd made a mistake by telling the Ukrainian officials that a White House meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky "was dependent on a public announcement of the investigations."
Former Trump adviser who defied subpoena: It's "appropriate to expect that all parties would want judicial clarity"
Charles Kupperman, the former deputy national security adviser and assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, said it's "reasonable and appropriate" to expect "judicial clarity" in the impeachment inquiry.
“Given the issue of separation of powers in this matter, it would be reasonable and appropriate to expect that all parties would want judicial clarity," Kupperman said in a statement.
Some background: Kupperman defied a congressional subpoena this morning when he failed to appear for a closed-door deposition. Last week, he filed a lawsuit asking a judge to rule whether he had to comply with the House subpoena, pointing to the White House's stance that the impeachment inquiry is illegitimate. Kupperman's attorney, Charles Cooper, argued that his client was caught between competing demands between the Executive and Legislative branches and needed the courts to rule before Kupperman would testify.
Trump: The impeachment inquiry and the Jussie Smollett case are both scams
President Trump described both actor Jussie Smollett's report of a hate crime attack and the current impeachment inquiry as scams.
Trump, speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, criticized Smollett, who claimed earlier this year to have been the target of a hate crime. After Chicago police investigated the case for weeks, they said investigators believed Smollett staged the attack to bolster his profile and career.
The President called Smollett a "wise guy" who "beat up himself."
“It’s a scam, it’s a real big scam, just like the impeachment of your president is a scam," Trump said.
Here's what's coming up this week in the impeachment inquiry
The first witness expected to testify this week in the impeachment inquiry — former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman — didn't show up for his deposition this morning.
There are five other witnesses scheduled to speak to the investigators this week — here's what the schedule looks like:
- Tuesday: Alexander Vindman, the White House National Security Council's top expert on Ukraine
- Wednesday: Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security
- Wednesday: Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, State Department officials who worked for Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker
- Thursday: Timothy Morrison, a top Russia and Europe adviser on President Trump's National Security Council
Morrison's testimony is viewed as key. He was on the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukraine's president Volodymor Zelensky. Top US diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor — who gave explosive testimony directly tying Trump to a Ukraine quid pro quo — mentioned Morrison 15 times during his opening statement to the committees.
Justice Department appeals order to turn over Mueller grand jury materials
The Justice Department is appealing a court’s decision last week that the House of Representatives should get access to secret grand jury information from the Mueller investigation as it considers impeaching the President.
The DOJ has also asked the court to prevent the release of any of the secret details until the appeals court can decide.
Last week, a federal judge ruled that the documents must be turned over by Wednesday.
Schiff: Witnesses "need to do their duty and show up"
Following news that a witness in the impeachment inquiry would defy subpoena and not appear this morning to testify in the impeachment inquiry, chairman of the House Intel committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, said that witnesses "need to do their duty and show up."
On former White House official Charles Kupperman who did not show up today, Schiff said, "He was compelled to appear by a lawful Congressional subpoena" adding that last week a district court "ruled that the impeachment inquiry is valid."
Last night, the committees running the inquiry received a letter from Kupperman's lawyer saying that he would ask a federal judge to rule on whether he had to appear. "The lawsuit that Dr. Kupperman filed in district court has no basis in law," Schiff said in response.
"A private citizen cannot sue the Congress to try to avoid coming in when they're served with a lawful subpoena," Schiff said.
Kupperman was expected to deliver key testimony in the inquiry. The former National Security Council official was on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymor Zelensky.
"If this witness had something to say that would be helpful to White House, they would want him to come and testify," Schiff said. "They plainly don't."
Asked whether these sorts of legal challenges would delay the impeachment inquiry, Schiff said, "No, we will not allow the White House to delay our investigation."
"We are not willing to allow the White House to engage us in a lengthy game of rope-a-dope in the courts," he said.
Schiff: "We will not allow the White House to delay our investigation"
House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff said the House will "not allow the White House" to delay the congressional impeachment inquiry.
Moments ago, President Trump's former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman defied a congressional subpoena this morning, failing to appear for a closed-door deposition.
Here's what Schiff said:
"We will not allow the White House to delay our investigation. Any acts of obstruction like this, any effort to prevent the Congress and therefore the American people from learning more about the president's misconduct will merely build a pubic case for obstruction of Congress by this President."
A former White House official who was on Ukraine call didn't show up for testimony this morning
Former White House official Charles Kupperman defied a subpoena to appear before the House committees running the impeachment inquiry this morning.
The committees had sent Kupperman a subpoena to appear for a deposition. Last night, Kupperman's lawyer sent the committees a letter saying that Kupperman will ask a federal judge to rule on whether he is obliged to testify.
Who is Kupperman? He was former National Security Advisor John Bolton's deputy. Kupperman, a longtime associate of former national security adviser John Bolton, served in several positions in the Reagan administration and subsequently served as a space operations executive at Lockheed Martin and in Boeing's missile defense sector. Kupperman was on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymor Zelensky.