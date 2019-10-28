Republican lawmaker says House inquiry vote is proof "we've been right all along"

Retiring GOP Rep. Greg Walden said the House Democratic leadership’s decision to hold a vote on procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry is “clearly an admission that we've been right all along about the need to have a more transparent process.”

“It’s been a bad process and a far less than transparent process. And this is a very very serious matter — when you're talking about impeaching the President of the United States, you better do it right. And so far, I don't think they have,” he told a handful of reporters this afternoon.

Walden announced earlier today that he will not seek re-election. He told reporters he doesn’t yet know what he will do after he leaves office.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also tweeted about the House vote, which is scheduled on Thursday.

"We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment," he said.