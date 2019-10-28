The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Republican lawmaker says House inquiry vote is proof "we've been right all along"
Retiring GOP Rep. Greg Walden said the House Democratic leadership’s decision to hold a vote on procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry is “clearly an admission that we've been right all along about the need to have a more transparent process.”
“It’s been a bad process and a far less than transparent process. And this is a very very serious matter — when you're talking about impeaching the President of the United States, you better do it right. And so far, I don't think they have,” he told a handful of reporters this afternoon.
Walden announced earlier today that he will not seek re-election. He told reporters he doesn’t yet know what he will do after he leaves office.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also tweeted about the House vote, which is scheduled on Thursday.
"We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment," he said.
GOP representative: Democrats' vote "to 'ensure transparency' is rich"
GOP Rep. Mark Meadows called House Democrats' announcement that they'll vote this week on the impeachment inquiry "rich."
"House Democrats now suddenly saying they'll vote on an impeachment resolution to 'ensure transparency' is rich—considering they've spent weeks conducting interviews in secret, leaking their own talking points while locking down any and all information that benefits the President," Meadows tweeted.
The White House and congressional Republicans have repeatedly claimed the impeachment inquiry is not legitimate because it hasn't been formally authorized.
Moments ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the vote was not legally necessary, but the House would take it “to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives.”
Here's Meadow's full tweet:
Schiff says his committee has more closed-door depositions to hear
House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff won’t say whether the House’s plan to vote on the impeachment inquiry and detail procedures for public hearings means that his committee is close to wrapping up their closed-door depositions.
“We still have further depositions to do, and I don’t want to be committed to a particular timetable, but we are moving with all expedition,” Schiff told reporters.
Schiff also wouldn’t comment on whether he had obtained sufficient evidence, but said that the inquiry has made “remarkable progress.”
“I’m not going to comment on the particulars of the evidence,” Schiff said. “I think we are succeeding in fleshing out the facts before and after the President’s call with President Zelensky. And we’ve made remarkable progress in a very short period of time.”
Why House Democrats are moving forward with a resolution on impeachment procedures
Democratic sources say the new resolution in the impeachment inquiry is necessary to set forth the exact procedures to transfer evidence from the House Intelligence Committee over to the House Judiciary Committee, and to detail the procedures for holding public hearings in their inquiry.
It is not officially a vote to authorize the inquiry — although they will argue that the White House will have no grounds to resist their subpoenas after this vote establishes the procedures as they head into the next steps.
The timeframe: The three committees have closed depositions this week and are likely to have them next week, too. So we could see public hearings the following week.
But House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff just told CNN he didn’t want to “commit to a specific timeframe” but they are moving “expeditiously.”
Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on the impeachment inquiry
The House will vote this week on affirming the Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Trump and Ukraine, as Democrats move forward with a formal vote after initially resisting.
The Thursday vote will push back against a White House and Republican congressional talking point that the impeachment inquiry is not legitimate because it hasn't been formally authorized, which comes as Democrats are facing off with a witness defying a subpoena as part of the inquiry for the first time.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a "dear colleague" letter that the resolution was not legally necessary, but the House would take the vote “to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives.”
“This week, we will bring a resolution to the Floor that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry, including all requests for documents, subpoenas for records and testimony, and any other investigative steps previously taken or to be taken as part of this investigation," Pelosi wrote.
What the resolution would do: Pelosi said that the resolution would establish the procedure for open hearings, authorize the release of deposition transcripts and outline how the Intelligence Committee can transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee, which would be the panel that would take up potential articles of impeachment.
The Rules Committee website says the resolution is "directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump."
House Democrats will circulate a proposal detailing the next steps in the impeachment inquiry
House Democrats are preparing to unveil a resolution this week that will detail their next steps in the impeachment inquiry as the impeachment investigation moves into a public phase.
The resolution, which will be introduced and marked up in the House Rules Committee, could be the first vote the full House takes related to impeachment, after the House did not vote to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry earlier this month.
Democratic sources said the resolution is intended to set up the rules and the procedures for the next stage of the inquiry, including how the House Intelligence Committee can provide information to the House Judiciary Committee, which would likely take up articles of impeachment.
The resolution is “directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump," the House Rules Committee website said.
The text of the resolution has not been released, but House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern said in a statement the measure will lay out how the House is “ensuring transparency” as it moves toward the “public phase” of the impeachment inquiry.
“This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people,” McGovern said in a statement.
Catch up: 4 developments today in the impeachment inquiry
House Democrats continued their impeachment inquiry into President Trump today.
Here are the latest developments in the inquiry:
- Witness defies subpoena: Charles Kupperman, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, defied a congressional subpoena this morning, failing to appear for a closed-door deposition this morning. In a statement this afternoon, Kupperman, who filed a lawsuit asking a judge to rule whether he had to comply with the House subpoena, said it's "reasonable and appropriate" to expect "judicial clarity" in the impeachment inquiry.
- DOJ files appeal: The Justice Department is appealing a court’s decision last week that the House of Representatives should get access to secret grand jury information from the Mueller investigation as it considers impeaching the President.
- Trump's attacks continue: The President continued to attack the impeachment inquiry today during a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, calling it a scam.
- Top US diplomat returns to Capitol Hill: Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, arrived on Capitol Hill this morning with his attorney to review the transcript of his deposition in the impeachment inquiry. Last week, top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor testified that Sondland told him he'd made a mistake by telling the Ukrainian officials that a White House meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky "was dependent on a public announcement of the investigations."
Former Trump adviser who defied subpoena: It's "appropriate to expect that all parties would want judicial clarity"
Charles Kupperman, the former deputy national security adviser and assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, said it's "reasonable and appropriate" to expect "judicial clarity" in the impeachment inquiry.
“Given the issue of separation of powers in this matter, it would be reasonable and appropriate to expect that all parties would want judicial clarity," Kupperman said in a statement.
Some background: Kupperman defied a congressional subpoena this morning when he failed to appear for a closed-door deposition. Last week, he filed a lawsuit asking a judge to rule whether he had to comply with the House subpoena, pointing to the White House's stance that the impeachment inquiry is illegitimate. Kupperman's attorney, Charles Cooper, argued that his client was caught between competing demands between the Executive and Legislative branches and needed the courts to rule before Kupperman would testify.
Trump: The impeachment inquiry and the Jussie Smollett case are both scams
President Trump described both actor Jussie Smollett's report of a hate crime attack and the current impeachment inquiry as scams.
Trump, speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, criticized Smollett, who claimed earlier this year to have been the target of a hate crime. After Chicago police investigated the case for weeks, they said investigators believed Smollett staged the attack to bolster his profile and career.
The President called Smollett a "wise guy" who "beat up himself."
“It’s a scam, it’s a real big scam, just like the impeachment of your president is a scam," Trump said.