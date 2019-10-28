The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Inside the White House’s thinking on a potential impeachment inquiry vote
White House officials have insisted for weeks that Democrats must hold a formal floor vote to make their impeachment inquiry legitimate.
Democrats have now planned their first floor vote for this week, and behind the scenes, aides inside the West Wing are still privately figuring out what their strategy should be.
Until now, they have argued that Democrats were conducting an illegitimate investigation in secret — two aspects that could change with the vote to formalize it and hold public hearings.
The thinking inside the White House for the last several weeks has been that if Democrats vote to authorize an inquiry, the administration will no longer be able to argue that Democrats have no legislative purpose to their investigations. It would likely rob Republicans of the talking point that this is a sham investigation that has denied President Trump his due process rights. It could force Republicans to solely focus on defending the President’s actions, instead of attacking the process, which so far several key figures of his party have been hesitant to do.
But there could be some benefits for the White House: A formal floor vote could mean that the White House is able to review the evidence that is gathered, have counsel present and cross-examine witnesses during depositions on Capitol Hill.
So far, Trump’s aides have been forced to learn about the developments from news reports, and are not given transcripts of what’s said behind closed doors. Right now, officials say they are waiting to see what the text of the resolution says — though it’s unclear where they’ll go from there.
What Republicans are saying about the House vote on impeachment inquiry procedures
Republican lawmakers are reacting to a House vote scheduled this week to formalize procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here's what they are saying:
- Maine Sen. Susan Collins: She called the vote “long overdue” and added that she has long been arguing that they needed some kind of vote to formalize a process.
- Texas Sen. John Cornyn: He said if the resolution means the House process wouldn’t operate in secret, that could change a key Republican criticism. But he added that he has to see what the resolution says. “I hope this will lead to a fair and open process,” Cornyn said.
- Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner: He said that he wants to wait and see what the resolution says before offering an opinion on how it reshapes the debate.
Sen. Lindsey Graham on inquiry resolution: "A vote now is a bit like un-ringing a bell"
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, issued a statement this evening on the House vote this week to formalize the procedures of its impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
"A vote now is a bit like un-ringing a bell as House Democrats have selectively leaked information in order to damage President Trump for weeks," the lawmaker said.
Read the rest of Graham's statement:
“There is no doubt in my mind that the overwhelming response House Democrats heard from the American people and Senate Republicans in support of my resolution forced their hand. Today’s announcement is an acknowledgement of the success of our efforts last week.
The American people have been outraged by the unfair nature and lack of due process House Democrats have given to President Trump. I take pride in the fact that our vigorous response to their underhanded tactics ended up making the House Democrat position untenable. Today, they were forced to change course.
Finally, I look forward to reviewing their proposal and ensuring it provides President Trump with the rights and privileges Republicans afforded former President Clinton during the 1998 impeachment process.”
GOP senator: House impeachment resolution "would create an entirely different environment"
While some Republicans — and the White House — are complaining that the impeachment resolution announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is too little too late, the second-ranking Senate Republican said it “would create an entirely different environment.
South Dakota Sen. John Thune went on to say that “it would be great” if the House “would open this process up.”
"The view right now is that this is very much a rigged process because it's all being done in the dark,” the Republican lawmaker said.
Thune’s comments came in response to questions from CNN about whether he would now (with the passage of the resolution, expected Thursday) like to see the White House stop stonewalling requests and fighting subpoenas and instead cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.
“The White House is going to make decisions based upon what the nature of the request is, I'm sure. But I suspect that it would create an entirely different environment if, you know, in order to have this conversation if the House was playing ball in terms of trying to make this a fair process where everybody has due process under the law," he said.
Inquiry resolution will allow Democrats to release transcripts publicly, congressman says
Rep. Ted Lieu, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tells CNN that Democrats would have held a vote on the resolution establishing procedures for the impeachment inquiry regardless of GOP criticism of the inquiry process.
The California Democrat also expressed hope it would end the White House’s refusal to comply with House investigators.
“I think there were logistical reasons why you need this vote, because there is currently a five minute rule for hearings,” Lieu said. “So you would have to change that for these open hearings, which this procedure will, and we'll have other logistical elements that we had to do. So the vote was going to happen at some point anyways.”
He said the decision wasn’t contingent on GOP complaints about the inquiry process.
“If the Republicans had never made those calls, we would have taken this vote at some point anyways because we had to make these procedural changes,” Lieu told CNN. He added that he has not seen the resolution yet.
“We're moving to the next phase of the impeachment inquiry,” Lieu said. “This bill will allow us to release the transcripts publicly. It will set procedures for open hearings. And we're continuing to do to people's work, and hopefully we’ll no longer get obstruction from the White House, because they said that they're obstructing some of these witnesses because there's been no vote. Well, the vote’s going to happen.”
GOP congressman: Impeachment inquiry is "premature"
Republican Rep Will Hurd told CNN he thinks impeachment inquiry is "premature" because "we still have some oversight to do here in Congress and we haven't exhausted all of those capabilities."
The Texas lawmaker said he still wants to hear from Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, and senior officials from the National Security Council.
Hurd also said he believes most Republicans have said that it is not appropriate for the President to pressure a foreign country to investigate his political opponents.
"I think most Republicans have said, you know, that that is not appropriate," he said.
Podcast: Why the White House and Congress are at odds
In the latest episode of "The Daily DC: Impeachment Watch" podcast, CNN Political Director David Chalian covers:
- Charles Kupperman’s refusal to testify today before lawmakers conducting the impeachment inquiry. The former deputy national security adviser for President Trump failed to appear for a closed-door deposition this morning.
- How Kupperman's refusal has set off a battle between the legislative and executive branches. The courts will now have to decide the boundaries of power between Congress and the White House.
- Kupperman and former national security adviser John Bolton share a lawyer. Is Kupperman’s case a preview of what’s to come with Bolton?
Chalian is joined by CNN legal analyst Michael Zeldin and Zach Wolf, CNN senior writer and publisher of the Impeachment Watch Tracker.
White House press secretary on vote: "Secret, shady, closed door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate"
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham just released a statement on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the House will vote Thursday to affirm the inquiry into President Trump and Ukraine.
Here's what she said:
"We won’t be able to comment fully until we see the actual text, but Speaker Pelosi is finally admitting what the rest of America already knew — that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding, refusing to give the President due process, and their secret, shady, closed door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate."
Republican lawmaker says House inquiry vote is proof "we've been right all along"
Retiring GOP Rep. Greg Walden said the House Democratic leadership’s decision to hold a vote on procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry is “clearly an admission that we've been right all along about the need to have a more transparent process.”
“It’s been a bad process and a far less than transparent process. And this is a very very serious matter — when you're talking about impeaching the President of the United States, you better do it right. And so far, I don't think they have,” he told a handful of reporters this afternoon.
Walden announced earlier today that he will not seek re-election. He told reporters he doesn’t yet know what he will do after he leaves office.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also tweeted about the House vote, which is scheduled on Thursday.
"We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment," he said.