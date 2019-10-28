White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasts inquiry resolution

Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reacted tonight to the announcement that the House will vote on the impeachment inquiry

She asked reporters, “Isn’t this something they could have done five weeks ago?”

Conway added that the vote will happen “five weeks after the fact."

Asked whether the vote on Thursday will change the White House’s calculation on how to handle the inquiry, Conway said simply, “No, it doesn’t.”

Conway then went after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, saying he has “no credibility” and called on Democratic Rep. Jim Himes to take over the investigation.