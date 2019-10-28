The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasts inquiry resolution
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reacted tonight to the announcement that the House will vote on the impeachment inquiry
She asked reporters, “Isn’t this something they could have done five weeks ago?”
Conway added that the vote will happen “five weeks after the fact."
Asked whether the vote on Thursday will change the White House’s calculation on how to handle the inquiry, Conway said simply, “No, it doesn’t.”
Conway then went after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, saying he has “no credibility” and called on Democratic Rep. Jim Himes to take over the investigation.
Mitt Romney explains why he didn't sign onto Senate impeachment resolution
Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah and frequent critic of President Trump, explained today why he also didn’t sign onto the Senate impeachment resolution.
"I’ve been reluctant from the beginning trying to advise the House on how they should proceed. Now that the Speaker has scheduled a vote on the impeachment inquiry, I think the issue has been over taken by events," he said.
More on the resolution: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution critical of the House impeachment process against Trump. It calls on the House to hold a vote to initiate a formal inquiry.
The resolution, co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also argues that the House is "denying President Trump basic fairness and due process accorded every American."
Judge kicks newest impeachment suit into high gear
Judge Richard Leon wants to hear from lawyers for the Trump White House, the House of Representatives and from impeachment witness Charles Kupperman this Thursday, after Kupperman filed a lawsuit asking the federal court to decide whether he would need to testify.
Kupperman’s House testimony was set for today, but Kupperman didn’t show up, citing White House and Justice Department reasoning that he was immune from testifying because of his previous work on the National Security Council.
Leon will meet the parties in court at 3 p.m. ET Thursday “due to the time-sensitive nature of the issues raised in this case," the DC District Court Judge wrote tonight.
House Democratic leaders announced earlier today that the full House will vote Thursday to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry.
White House Ukraine expert expected to testify tomorrow
House investigators conducting the impeachment inquiry are hoping to hear testimony tomorrow from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, about his possible knowledge of the July 25 phone call when President Donald Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
That phone call between Trump and Zelensky is at the heart of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, following a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had solicited foreign interference to dig up information on a political rival and the White House tried to cover it up.
Vindman could be subpoenaed before he appears, as the committees have issued subpoenas to the current administration officials who have testified this far.
Yet it remains unclear if he will show up Tuesday.
The uncertainty around whether Vindman will appear for his scheduled deposition has only increased after former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, who was listening to Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky, failed to comply with a subpoena Monday.
About Vindman: He was one of five Trump administration officials chosen for a US delegation, led by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, to attend Zelensky's inauguration ceremony in May alongside Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, who was then Trump's special envoy to Ukraine.
Public impeachment hearings could happen before Thanksgiving
House Democrats are discussing a timeframe that would include public impeachment hearings before Thanksgiving and then votes to impeach President Trump by Christmas, according to multiple Democratic sources.
But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not put a timeframe on it at a closed-door leadership meeting and she has been hesitant to do so. And this is subject to change depending on how witnesses cooperate or if additional leads come up, according to multiple Democrats.
Still, the working theory among Democrats is this: This week there will be more closed depositions, which could spill into next week. Public hearings before House Intel committee could happen next week but more likely the week of Nov. 11. Plus, there could be multiple public hearings.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN just now it’s “possible” they could vote in his committee on articles of impeachment by Christmas. “My preference is to do it right,” he said.
Nadler also said they would have to “get reports from the other committees first” detailing their findings.
The House Judiciary Committee also may hold its own public hearing before voting on articles of impeachment but that hasn’t been decided yet.
Here's why Democrats are pushing the procedural resolution this week: House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff wants to allow staff members to also participate in the questioning, according to multiple sources.
Sources also said the resolution this week surprised even top members and leaders who were unaware of these plans.
Democratic congressman says the inquiry resolution is still being developed
Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said a resolution setting ground rules for the impeachment probe is still being developed, but that it will “acknowledge” that the House is in an impeachment probe and outline procedures for public testimony.
“It's necessary to kind of set forth the procedures the committee will follow,” the Rhode Island Democrat said. “It will also acknowledge that we're in the middle of an impeachment inquiry.”
Cicilline added he doesn’t think it will set forth a timeline for the next phases of the probe.
Asked if he was worried they were playing into Republican talking points on the issue, he said, "Not at all."
Rep. Jerry Nadler: House vote to affirm impeachment inquiry is "the logical thing" to do
House Judiciary committee chair Jerry Nadler told CNN that the House vote this week to affirm the impeachment inquiry is “the logical thing” to do.
He added this is “quite different” than what Republicans have been pushing for, noting the vote will be “on procedures.”
“We’ve been having an inquiry going on,” Nadler said. “It’s continuing going on. This is not to establish an inquiry, which is what the Republicans are talking about.”
Schiff on inquiry resolution: "The American people will hear firsthand about the President's misconduct"
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff issued a statement today about the inquiry resolution, saying that it will establish a format for open hearings.
"This week, we will bring to the Floor a resolution that establishes the format for open hearings that will be conducted by the House Intelligence Committee as part of the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, as well as procedures to transmit any evidence or report to the Judiciary Committee," Schiff said. "The American people will hear firsthand about the President's misconduct."
Schiff made clear his committee will conduct the open hearings. But he did not mention the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, who have been conducting depositions with the Intelligence Committee.
About the resolution: The House will vote on Thursday to formalize the procedures of its impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Democratic sources say the resolution was necessary to set forth the exact procedures to transfer evidence from House Intelligence Committee over to the House Judiciary Committee — and to detail the procedures for holding public hearings in the impeachment inquiry.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it will set out how the Democratic will proceed.
“The resolution just sets out how we will proceed in our committees,” she said.
Inside the White House’s thinking on a potential impeachment inquiry vote
White House officials have insisted for weeks that Democrats must hold a formal floor vote to make their impeachment inquiry legitimate.
Democrats have now planned their first floor vote for this week, and behind the scenes, aides inside the West Wing are still privately figuring out what their strategy should be.
Until now, they have argued that Democrats were conducting an illegitimate investigation in secret — two aspects that could change with the vote to formalize it and hold public hearings.
The thinking inside the White House for the last several weeks has been that if Democrats vote to authorize an inquiry, the administration will no longer be able to argue that Democrats have no legislative purpose to their investigations. It would likely rob Republicans of the talking point that this is a sham investigation that has denied President Trump his due process rights. It could force Republicans to solely focus on defending the President’s actions, instead of attacking the process, which so far several key figures of his party have been hesitant to do.
But there could be some benefits for the White House: A formal floor vote could mean that the White House is able to review the evidence that is gathered, have counsel present and cross-examine witnesses during depositions on Capitol Hill.
So far, Trump’s aides have been forced to learn about the developments from news reports, and are not given transcripts of what’s said behind closed doors. Right now, officials say they are waiting to see what the text of the resolution says — though it’s unclear where they’ll go from there.