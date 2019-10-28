Trump: Democrats are "so busy focusing on a witch hunt and a scam"

The US Capitol is seen early in the morning on October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC Getty Images

Intrigue continues to swirl around President Trump's former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, a key witness in the ongoing impeachment inquiry who filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal judge to rule on whether he is obliged to testify before House investigators.

Kupperman, a longtime associate of former national security adviser John Bolton, served in several positions in the Reagan administration and subsequently served as a space operations executive at Lockheed Martin and in Boeing's missile defense sector.

He was tapped to be Bolton's right-hand man in January.

But Bolton's move to add another like-minded GOP hawk to Trump's national security team raised immediate questions as Trump had already begun indulging his non-interventionist instincts in the Middle East with his plans to pull out of Syria and withdraw some troops from Afghanistan — in spite of Bolton and other aides' opposition.

Ultimately, the writing was on the wall for Kupperman as he only served in the Trump administration for roughly nine months before departing in September, shortly after Bolton was unceremoniously ousted by the President.

Despite his relatively short tenure, Kupperman has drawn the interest of House investigators who believe he has first-hand knowledge of Trump's decisions regarding Ukraine that have come under scrutiny as part of the impeachment probe.

Will Kupperman show up? Kupperman was listening in on the July 25 phone call when, according to a White House transcript, Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The White House sent a letter to Kupperman directing him not to comply with a subpoena he received from the House committees and maintaining that he would be protected by "constitutional immunity."

Some Democrats had hoped Kupperman might still appear for his scheduled hearing on Monday, joining other witnesses who have defied White House orders.

However, those expectations have been tempered by the filing of Friday's lawsuit which will almost certainly delay the hearing and could allow Kupperman to avoid testifying all together.

Chuck Cooper, Kupperman's attorney, maintains that the lawsuit aims to have the judiciary, not Kupperman, resolve a conflict between the President and House Democrats.

But House Democrats are threatening to hold Kupperman in contempt if he does not appear for his scheduled hearing on Monday.