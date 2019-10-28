The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Justice Department appeals order to turn over Mueller grand jury materials
The Justice Department is appealing a court’s decision last week that the House of Representatives should get access to secret grand jury information from the Mueller investigation as it considers impeaching the President.
The DOJ has also asked the court to prevent the release of any of the secret details until the appeals court can decide.
Last week, a federal judge ruled that the documents must be turned over by Wednesday.
Schiff: Witnesses "need to do their duty and show up"
Following news that a witness in the impeachment inquiry would defy subpoena and not appear this morning to testify in the impeachment inquiry, chairman of the House Intel committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, said that witnesses "need to do their duty and show up."
On former White House official Charles Kupperman who did not show up today, Schiff said, "He was compelled to appear by a lawful Congressional subpoena" adding that last week a district court "ruled that the impeachment inquiry is valid."
Last night, the committees running the inquiry received a letter from Kupperman's lawyer saying that he would ask a federal judge to rule on whether he had to appear. "The lawsuit that Dr. Kupperman filed in district court has no basis in law," Schiff said in response.
"A private citizen cannot sue the Congress to try to avoid coming in when they're served with a lawful subpoena," Schiff said.
Kupperman was expected to deliver key testimony in the inquiry. The former National Security Council official was on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymor Zelensky.
"If this witness had something to say that would be helpful to White House, they would want him to come and testify," Schiff said. "They plainly don't."
Asked whether these sorts of legal challenges would delay the impeachment inquiry, Schiff said, "No, we will not allow the White House to delay our investigation."
"We are not willing to allow the White House to engage us in a lengthy game of rope-a-dope in the courts," he said.
Schiff: "We will not allow the White House to delay our investigation"
House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff said the House will "not allow the White House" to delay the congressional impeachment inquiry.
Moments ago, President Trump's former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman defied a congressional subpoena this morning, failing to appear for a closed-door deposition.
Here's what Schiff said:
"We will not allow the White House to delay our investigation. Any acts of obstruction like this, any effort to prevent the Congress and therefore the American people from learning more about the president's misconduct will merely build a pubic case for obstruction of Congress by this President."
A former White House official who was on Ukraine call didn't show up for testimony this morning
Former White House official Charles Kupperman defied a subpoena to appear before the House committees running the impeachment inquiry this morning.
The committees had sent Kupperman a subpoena to appear for a deposition. Last night, Kupperman's lawyer sent the committees a letter saying that Kupperman will ask a federal judge to rule on whether he is obliged to testify.
Who is Kupperman? He was former National Security Advisor John Bolton's deputy. Kupperman, a longtime associate of former national security adviser John Bolton, served in several positions in the Reagan administration and subsequently served as a space operations executive at Lockheed Martin and in Boeing's missile defense sector. Kupperman was on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymor Zelensky.
EU ambassador arrives on Capitol Hill
Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, arrived on Capitol Hill this morning with his attorney to review the transcript of his deposition in the impeachment inquiry.
Why is Sondland important: Last week, top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor testified that Sondland told him he'd made a mistake by telling the Ukrainian officials that a White House meeting with Ukraine President Volodymor Zelensky "was dependent on a public announcement of the investigations."
"In fact, Ambassador Sondland said, 'everything' was dependent on such an announcement, including security assistance," Taylor testified, adding that President Trump wanted Zelensky "in a public box" by making a statement about ordering the investigations.
Trump: Democrats are "so busy focusing on a witch hunt and a scam"
President Trump touted a “great weekend” to reporters this morning following the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria, calling the US Special Forces operation an “amazing display of intelligence and military power and coordination and getting along with people.”
Speaking on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews ahead of a trip to Chicago, the President also slammed Democrats again when asked about the status of the USMCA trade deal, calling them the “do-nothing Democrats."
He also criticized the impeachment inquiry, saying Democrats are “so busy focusing on a witch hunt and a scam.”
What happened in the impeachment inquiry this weekend
The impeachment inquiry continued into the weekend, with House members convening for a Saturday deposition.
If you're just catching up, here are the most important developments from the weekend:
- Saturday testimony: Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker testified in the impeachment inquiry on Saturday that he did not find out there was a push by Trump administration officials for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election until the whistleblower complaint was made public, according to a source familiar with his testimony.
- Trump's former chief of staff speaks out: John Kelly this weekend told the Washington Examiner he gave Trump an important piece of advice before leaving his old post. "I said whatever you do, don't hire a 'yes man,' someone who won't tell you the truth — don't do that," Kelly said. "Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached."
- How killing a terrorist affects the inquiry: It doesn't seem like the sensational weekend killing of the world's most wanted terrorist is going to quiet calls for Trump's impeachment. Far from shying away from criticism of Trump as he announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed out the President didn't officially brief Congress as is the custom, but did tell the Russians something was coming. This will do nothing to ease tensions.
Meanwhile, Trump received applause and boos at a World Series game in DC
President Trump received a mix of cheers and boos as he was shown to the crowd on the videoboard during a World Series game this weekend.
The President and First Lady Melania Trump sat in a suite behind home plate at Nationals Park, joined by some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Steve Scalise, Sen. Lindsay Graham, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, when they were shown on the videoboard in right field during a salute to veterans.
As a shot of US troops came on the screen during the Nationals' "Wave Your Caps" mid-inning segment, the stadium erupted in cheers before a shot of Trump appeared.
The crowd's response shifted to boos instead of cheers, to which Trump smiled and continued to wave. The screen then cut back to the troops and read, "thank you for your service." The boos dropped off, but were still in existence.
After the salute was over, people in some sections of the crowd pointed angrily at the suite Trump was sitting in and chanted "lock him up."
Witness's attorney says he is waiting on court instruction before appearing
An attorney for former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman said yesterday in a letter to the House impeachment inquiry legal team that his client would not appear before the committee until a court has weighed in on the matter.
Kupperman was scheduled to speak to the committee behind closed doors at 9:30 a.m. ET today, and House Democrats have threatened to hold Kupperman in contempt if he does not appear for his scheduled hearing.
Kupperman’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, maintains that the lawsuit aims to have the judiciary, not Kupperman, resolve a conflict between the President and House Democrats.