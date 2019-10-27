The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump is disputing John Kelly said "don't hire a 'yes man" or "you will be impeached"
President Trump is disputing that former White House chief of staff John Kelly warned the President before he left the White House last year not to hire a replacement who wouldn't tell him the truth or that he would be impeached.
Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, made the comments during an interview at the Sea Island Summit political conference hosted by the Washington Examiner this weekend.
Kelly said if he had stayed on as chief of staff Trump wouldn't be in the midst of the current impeachment inquiry, implying that White House advisers could have prevented it.
"I said, whatever you do — and we were still in the process of trying to find someone to take my place — I said whatever you do, don't hire a 'yes man,' someone who won't tell you the truth — don't do that," Kelly said. "Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached."
Some context: Kelly's comments come after his successor, now acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, brashly confirmed and then denied earlier this month that Trump froze nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine in part to pressure that country into investigating Democrats.
Trump weighed in Saturday on Kelly's interview with the Washington Examiner, saying in a statement to CNN, "John Kelly never said that, he never said anything like that. If he would have said that I would have thrown him out of the office. He just wants to come back into the action like everybody else does."
Catch up: 5 developments in the impeachment inquiry you need to know
Here are the latest developments in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Saturday testimony: Acting assistant secretary of state of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker was expected to testify yesterday in the impeachment inquiry that he did not find out there was a push by Trump administration officials for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election until the whistleblower complaint was made public, a source familiar with his testimony told CNN.
- Trump tweets: The President once again tweeted that he "did nothing wrong" as it relates to the impeachment probe which he characterized as a "witch hunt." The President's tweet Saturday morning also focused on the Washington Post which had a story about Trump still looking for help on the impeachment defense. Also in a separate tweet, the President continued to hit the theme of the whistleblower not testifying.
- Accidental phone call: Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, left two apparently unintended voicemails on a reporter's phone this fall in which he discussed his need for hundreds of thousands of dollars and disparaged the Biden family, NBC reported on Friday. The unwitting calls and messages from Giuliani come as sources tell CNN that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, has been approaching defense attorneys for possible representation following escalating reports regarding a federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.
- A new ruling: A federal judge on Friday ordered the Justice Department to release grand jury information redacted from the Mueller report to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30. Chief Judge Beryl Howell noted that the House Judiciary Committee says “it needs the material to conduct a fair impeachment investigation based on all relevant facts.” She then declared, “Impeachment based on anything less than all relevant evidence would compromise the public’s faith in the process.”
- Deposition in discussion: Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the impeachment inquiry committees about a possible deposition, according to a source familiar. US diplomat Bill Taylor told Congress this week that Bolton had expressed concerns about a call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president, according to Taylor's opening statement.