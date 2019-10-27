The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Bill Taylor, now dodging Trump attacks, defended as a "man of honor"
Three veterans who served with Ambassador Bill Taylor, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry who has come under attack by President Trump, defended him as a "man of honor," "public servant" and "role model" in interviews with CNN.
Retired Col. Bob Seitz, retired Maj. Gen. Robert St. Onge and retired Lt. Gen. Karl Eikenberry spoke to the character of a central figure in the impeachment probe who testified before Congress last week. They describe their longtime friend -- the top US diplomat in Ukraine -- as someone with integrity who has served his country faithfully.
Eikenberry, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, said he has known Taylor since 2002 when they served in Afghanistan together, adding that the pair "worked closely together under difficult circumstances.
Taylor was at the US Embassy coordinating US and international aid efforts and Eikenberry was serving as a major general helping the Afghan government establish army and police forces, he said.
"Ambassador Taylor represents the best of our Department of State. His integrity and courage are the true marks of patriotism, loyal to an oath of office and never to be corrupted or intimidated by those seeking personal gain at our Nation's expense," Eikenberry said.
He described Taylor as a "most capable but unassuming government servant," adding that "Bill always volunteered for the tough posting."
More context: Taylor's deposition this past week was, Republican sources tell CNN, impactful and "reverberating" on Capitol Hill among Republicans. Taylor's testimony was a game-changer in the impeachment inquiry, these sources said.
Taylor detailed conversations with Trump administration officials pushing an explicit quid pro quo — he was told "everything" Ukraine wanted from the United States including military aid depended upon the Ukrainian President publicly announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Mike Pence evasive when asked if he knew Ukraine aid contingent on Biden investigation
Vice President Mike Pence was evasive today when asked if he had direct knowledge that US military aid to Ukraine was contingent on Ukraine opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Pence denied there was a quid pro quo but when asked directly what he did know regarding the aid being contingent on the investigation Pence said, “I can only tell you what I know.”
Later when asked by CBS’ “Face the Nation” anchor Margaret Brennan, “Are you saying you did not ever hear of such a deal? Is that what I understand you're describing?” Pence said, “I’m telling you that all of my interactions with the president, all of my conversations with President Zelensky were entirely focused on the issue of importance to the American people, ending corruption and listening more to European support, and supporting Ukraine in a way that would restore its territorial integrity and stand by Ukraine for its sovereignty.”
Fact-check: Despite Trump's claim, there's no proof diplomat Bill Taylor is a "Never Trumper"
There is no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim, made repeatedly this past week, that top US diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor is a "Never Trumper."
The low-key diplomat rose to global attention after testifying on Capitol Hill in the impeachment inquiry. He provided a damning account of how Trump told his appointees to establish a quid pro quo, trading much-needed US military aid for political favors from Ukraine.
Trump first made the unfounded accusation against Taylor in a tweet on Wednesday, and repeated it twice on Friday to a gaggle of reporters on the White House lawn.
"Here's the problem," Trump said, referring to Taylor. "He's a Never Trumper and his lawyer's a Never Trumper."
Facts First: There is zero public evidence that Taylor is a Never Trumper. All available information paints him as respected and apolitical public servant. But Trump is correct when it comes to Taylor's attorney John Bellinger, who helped lead the charge of Republicans against Trump in 2016.
Taylor's career
There is no indication that Taylor has ever donated to political candidates for federal office, according to Federal Election Commission data. Taylor has a relatively common name, but there are no records matching his name, home state of Virginia and employment history.
After he was appointed by then-President George W. Bush to be the US ambassador to Ukraine in 2006, he told lawmakers that he never contributed to any political campaigns, according to the congressional record. He was confirmed by voice vote by the Republican-controlled Senate.
At that time, Taylor disclosed that his wife made one political donation before: She gave $150 in 2003 to 21st Century Democrats, a political action committee that backs "genuinely progressive" and "populist" Democrats. The group endorsed Barack Obama's campaign for Senate in 2004.
In the Senate disclosures, Taylor detailed a slew of donations his parents gave to Republicans over the years. This included money to Arizona Sen. John McCain, Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
"I've known Bill Taylor for 26 years, and he doesn't take positions based on politics," said former US Ambassador to Ukraine Carlos Pascual, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and stayed on during the Bush administration. "Bill Taylor is a guy who volunteered for Vietnam. He isn't a radical. Anyone who starts barking up that tree has got to get their facts straight."
Nine additional former State Department officials who previously spoke to CNN described Taylor as a person of high character who was more likely to put sound foreign policy before politics.
He was so respected that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked him to come out of retirement to lead the US embassy in Kiev this year, a position he first held during the Bush administration.
Trump's disdain for Taylor apparently isn't shared by Pompeo, one of the President's closest allies. In an interview on Friday with The Sunflower, the student-run newspaper at Wichita State University, Pompeo voiced some subdued approval of Taylor's performance since taking over in Ukraine.
"He and I both share this vision for how American interests in Ukraine can properly be represented. I have every reason to think that he's still out there, banging away at that problem set," Pompeo said.
What about Taylor's lawyer?
Unlike Trump's claims against Taylor, his criticism of Taylor's lawyer John Bellinger is accurate.
Someone as outspoken as Bellinger is surely an interesting choice of attorney for Taylor, who has been described as a "quiet guy" by people who know him well. But associating with Bellinger does not make Taylor a Never Trumper himself. He may have just wanted an attorney with strong credentials in DC.
A registered Republican, Bellinger served under the Bush administration first as senior associate counsel to the President and later as legal adviser to the State Department.
In August 2016, months before the general election, Bellinger drafted a letter that was co-signed by 50 senior Republican national security and foreign policy experts and stated that Trump was "not qualified" to be President and "would put at risk our country's national security and well-being."
"(Trump) weakens U.S. moral authority as the leader of the free world," the letter said. "He appears to lack basic knowledge about and belief in the U.S. Constitution, U.S. laws, and U.S. institutions, including religious tolerance, freedom of the press, and an independent judiciary."
After Trump was elected, Bellinger joined "Checks and Balances," a group of conservative lawyers formed to speak out against Trump. The group also includes George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who supports impeachment and rails against Trump almost daily on Twitter.
Bellinger told The New York Times that the group came together because they felt "conservative lawyers are not doing enough to protect constitutional principles that are being undermined by the statements and actions of this president."
Trump is disputing John Kelly said "don't hire a 'yes man" or "you will be impeached"
President Trump is disputing that former White House chief of staff John Kelly warned the President before he left the White House last year not to hire a replacement who wouldn't tell him the truth or that he would be impeached.
Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, made the comments during an interview at the Sea Island Summit political conference hosted by the Washington Examiner this weekend.
Kelly said if he had stayed on as chief of staff Trump wouldn't be in the midst of the current impeachment inquiry, implying that White House advisers could have prevented it.
"I said, whatever you do — and we were still in the process of trying to find someone to take my place — I said whatever you do, don't hire a 'yes man,' someone who won't tell you the truth — don't do that," Kelly said. "Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached."
Some context: Kelly's comments come after his successor, now acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, brashly confirmed and then denied earlier this month that Trump froze nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine in part to pressure that country into investigating Democrats.
Trump weighed in Saturday on Kelly's interview with the Washington Examiner, saying in a statement to CNN, "John Kelly never said that, he never said anything like that. If he would have said that I would have thrown him out of the office. He just wants to come back into the action like everybody else does."
Catch up: 5 developments in the impeachment inquiry you need to know
Here are the latest developments in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Saturday testimony: Acting assistant secretary of state of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker was expected to testify yesterday in the impeachment inquiry that he did not find out there was a push by Trump administration officials for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election until the whistleblower complaint was made public, a source familiar with his testimony told CNN.
- Trump tweets: The President once again tweeted that he "did nothing wrong" as it relates to the impeachment probe which he characterized as a "witch hunt." The President's tweet Saturday morning also focused on the Washington Post which had a story about Trump still looking for help on the impeachment defense. Also in a separate tweet, the President continued to hit the theme of the whistleblower not testifying.
- Accidental phone call: Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, left two apparently unintended voicemails on a reporter's phone this fall in which he discussed his need for hundreds of thousands of dollars and disparaged the Biden family, NBC reported on Friday. The unwitting calls and messages from Giuliani come as sources tell CNN that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, has been approaching defense attorneys for possible representation following escalating reports regarding a federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.
- A new ruling: A federal judge on Friday ordered the Justice Department to release grand jury information redacted from the Mueller report to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30. Chief Judge Beryl Howell noted that the House Judiciary Committee says “it needs the material to conduct a fair impeachment investigation based on all relevant facts.” She then declared, “Impeachment based on anything less than all relevant evidence would compromise the public’s faith in the process.”
- Deposition in discussion: Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the impeachment inquiry committees about a possible deposition, according to a source familiar. US diplomat Bill Taylor told Congress this week that Bolton had expressed concerns about a call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president, according to Taylor's opening statement.