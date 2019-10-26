The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
What's up next?
Check out the tentative schedule below:
- Saturday, 11 a.m.: Philip Reeker, a career foreign service officer now serving as the acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs
- Monday, 9:30 a.m.: Charles Kupperman, the former deputy national security adviser
- Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.: Alexander Vindman, the White House National Security Council's top expert on Ukraine
- Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.: Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security
- Thursday, 8 a.m.: Tim Morrison, a top Russia and Europe adviser on President Trump's National Security Council
Impeachment witness has asked federal judge to decide if he is obliged to testify
A key witness in the impeachment inquiry has sought for a court to decide if he should testify, caught between a House subpoena and a demand from the White House to protect President Donald Trump's immunity from testifying to Congress.
Charles Kupperman, who served until last month as deputy national security adviser at the White House, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal judge to rule on whether he is obliged to testify before House investigators. The case presents a new challenge to House Democrats seeking cooperation from close aides of Trump.
Kupperman, who worked closely with former national security adviser John Bolton, is scheduled to sit Monday for questioning by the three House committees handling impeachment.
"Plaintiff is faced with irreconcilable commands by the Legislative and Executive Branches of the Government and, accordingly, seeks a declaratory judgment from this Court as to whether he is lawfully obliged to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Defendants demanding his testimony '[p]ursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry,' or he is lawfully obliged to abide by the assertion of immunity from congressional process made by the President in connection with the testimony sought from Plaintiff," the lawsuit states.
Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed a reporter and then talked about how much money he needs
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, left two apparently unintended voicemails on a reporter's phone this fall in which he discussed his need for hundreds of thousands of dollars and disparaged the Biden family, NBC reported on Friday.
The unwitting calls and messages from Giuliani come as sources tell CNN that Giuliani has been approaching defense attorneys for possible representation following escalating reports regarding a federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.
"Tomorrow, I've got to get you on Bahrain. You've got to call," Giuliani tells an unidentified associate in an October 16 voicemail posted by NBC.
"The problem is we need some money," Giuliani later adds when referencing a "Robert" who the unidentified associate said was in Turkey, pausing for several seconds before specifying, "We need a few hundred thousand."
Giuliani told CNN's Dana Bash on Friday that the voicemail is "helpful because it shows that I don't do anything dishonest," saying it was completely unrelated to anything in Ukraine but declined to specify to what it was related.
"The $200,000 is for another project in another country," Giuliani said. He called the project a "non-legal security matter" completely unrelated to anything related to Ukraine or Trump, but declined to specify what it was related to.
Giuliani said that the call pertained to a "change in personnel on a different project" that "will require an additional charge for the client."
A US diplomat is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill today
Philip Reeker, a career foreign service officer now serving as the acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, is scheduled to testify before the three committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
He is well regarded among those who know him, with multiple officials pointing to his smarts.
However, sources suggest he won't be bringing any bombshells to his testimony.
About Reeker: He was among the career state officials who undertook a concerted effort to shield then-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from conspiracies peddled by conservative media outlets beginning in March.
Reeker, along with State Department official George Kent, sought to provide counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl and Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale with facts to counter the conspiratorial narratives being pushed about the career diplomat.
5 key developments in the impeachment inquiry from yesterday
Here are the latest developments in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- A new ruling: A federal judge on Friday ordered the Justice Department to release grand jury information redacted from the Mueller report to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30. Chief Judge Beryl Howell noted that the House Judiciary Committee says “it needs the material to conduct a fair impeachment investigation based on all relevant facts.” She then declared, “Impeachment based on anything less than all relevant evidence would compromise the public’s faith in the process.”
- Subpoenas issued: House Democratic impeachment investigators have issued subpoenas to three Trump administration officials — acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, OMB’s Associate Director of National Security Programs Michael Duffey and State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl.
- Deposition in discussion: Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the impeachment inquiry committees about a possible deposition, according to a source familiar. US diplomat Bill Taylor told Congress this week that Bolton had expressed concerns about a call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president, according to Taylor's opening statement.
- Trump's remarks: Asked whether he would apologize for referring to the impeachment inquiry as a “lynching,” Trump yesterday pointed the finger at Democrats instead, and said the term has “been used many times" despite its association with the extrajudicial killings of African Americans.
- Possible new hire: The White House is eyeing former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh to lead impeachment messaging efforts, three sources familiar with the discussions said. While the President has opposed a war room effort, several of his top aides are increasingly recognizing the need to bolster the White House's messaging operations as Democrats march toward impeachment. Trump has not yet signed off on Sayegh.