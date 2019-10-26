A US diplomat is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill today

Philip Reeker, a career foreign service officer now serving as the acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, is scheduled to testify before the three committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

He is well regarded among those who know him, with multiple officials pointing to his smarts.

However, sources suggest he won't be bringing any bombshells to his testimony.

About Reeker: He was among the career state officials who undertook a concerted effort to shield then-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from conspiracies peddled by conservative media outlets beginning in March.

Reeker, along with State Department official George Kent, sought to provide counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl and Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale with facts to counter the conspiratorial narratives being pushed about the career diplomat.