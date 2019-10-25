The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Why Bill Clinton's impeachment playbook won't work for Trump
Republicans trying to deal with the mushrooming impeachment crisis are asking Donald Trump for something it may be impossible for him ever to deliver: the message discipline of his predecessor Bill Clinton.
They want consistency from a President ready to ignore distractions and dedicated to governing as they seek to impose order on his chaotic impeachment defense. And GOP lawmakers who are being asked to save Trump's presidency also want more structure and coherence from a White House that has always reflected the President's own disorderly and improvisational character.
But, to succeed, this strategy would require Trump to abandon the most dominant traits of his unchained personality and political method -- the qualities that led him to fame and fortune, powered his unlikely political rise and made him America's most unusual President.
Barr's investigation into origins of Trump-Russia probe is now a criminal investigation
Attorney General William Barr's probe into the intelligence and origins of the 2016 Trump-Russia investigation is now a criminal investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The so-called investigation of the investigators is led by John Durham, a Connecticut-based federal prosecutor, who so far has conducted some interviews but also has run into some obstacles from witnesses who have declined voluntary interviews, CNN reported last week.
The move to make it a criminal inquiry was always anticipated, and it allows Durham to use subpoenas to compel testimony and comes as President Donald Trump faces an onslaught of negative headlines stemming from the House impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine. It's not clear what, if any, part of the Trump-Russia investigation is a target of Durham's criminal probe.
5 key developments in the impeachment inquiry from yesterday
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump:
- GOP senators condemn process: Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a resolution critical of the House impeachment process against President Trump. The resolution calls on the House to hold a vote to initiate a formal inquiry.
- Graham rejects testimony: Earlier this week, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, testified that he had been told that Trump had withheld military aid for Ukraine in exchange for publicly announcing investigations that could help him politically. On Thursday, Graham rejected the testimony, calling it “hearsay.” Graham argued that Taylor only talked to Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, about his conversation with Trump.
- Possible public hearings: Democrats plan on holding public hearings with some witnesses who have been deposed as part of their plan to provide some transparency to the impeachment inquiry. The hearings could begin in mid-November or after Thanksgiving depending on the witnesses.
- Trump met with senators: Trump hosted several Republican senators at the White House on Thursday for lunch. Graham, who attended the lunch, said Trump complained that he hadn’t done anything wrong, and while senators agreed the process was “flawed,” they urged him to model his response after President Bill Clinton — focus on governing.
- More depositions scheduled: Four US officials are scheduled to testify next week, as part of the investigation into Trump.