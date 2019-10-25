Republicans trying to deal with the mushrooming impeachment crisis are asking Donald Trump for something it may be impossible for him ever to deliver: the message discipline of his predecessor Bill Clinton.

They want consistency from a President ready to ignore distractions and dedicated to governing as they seek to impose order on his chaotic impeachment defense. And GOP lawmakers who are being asked to save Trump's presidency also want more structure and coherence from a White House that has always reflected the President's own disorderly and improvisational character.

President Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton depart Andrews Air Force Base in December 1998. JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images

But, to succeed, this strategy would require Trump to abandon the most dominant traits of his unchained personality and political method -- the qualities that led him to fame and fortune, powered his unlikely political rise and made him America's most unusual President.

