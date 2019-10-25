The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump compares impeachment inquiry to the black experience with criminal justice
Speaking at the historically black Benedict College in South Carolina, President Trump seemingly likened the impeachment inquiry — which he views as unfair — to the unfair treatment African Americans have faced at the hands of the criminal justice system.
Describing his “own experience” with unfair treatment, Trump said he is now facing “an investigation in search of a crime.”
“If this were a Democrat, they would never allow this to happen,” he said.
“In America you are innocent until proven guilty,” Trump added.
It was the second time in a speech ostensibly about criminal justice reform that Trump veered off script to bring up impeachment, something clearly on his mind.
Judge orders DOJ to release redacted Mueller grand jury information to House
A federal judge today ordered the Justice Department to release grand jury information redacted from the Mueller report to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30.
The committee had gone to court seeking information in the Mueller report that is redacted because it came from secret grand jury proceedings. The committee had argued that it needs information from the secret grand jury used in former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to help in its current impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Trump touts Senate resolution condemning impeachment process at HBCU event
Speaking at historically black Benedict College ostensibly about criminal justice reform, President Trump touted the number of Republican senators who have signed onto a resolution condemning the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
Trump asked Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is spearheading the resolution and was in the room at the HBCU, if he knew that “50 out of 53” GOP senators had agreed to support the measure. In fact, Graham had announced it on Twitter earlier in the day.
“I haven’t even made a phone call,” Trump said. “And Tim said that was going to happen,” Trump added, referring to Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who was also present.
The President’s comments come as Graham promotes the resolution condemning the closed-door nature of the impeachment process and demanding the President get “due process,” a defense echoed increasingly by the White House.
Only three GOP senators haven't signed on to support Graham's impeachment resolution
Sen. Lindsey Graham is tweeting out the names of the co-sponsors of his impeachment resolution — which is now up to 50 GOP senators.
His list now includes Sens. Mike Enzi, of Wyoming, Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee, Cory Gardner, of Colorado, and Johnny Isakson, of Georgia, as co-sponsors. Isakson’s office had also confirmed to CNN that he had agreed to sign on. CNN has reached out to Alexander and Enzi.
That leaves Utah's Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, as the Republicans who have not co-sponsored. Romney, through a spokesperson said that the senator “would take a look at it, and that he’d like to see a vote in the House and a more open process.”
CNN has not received a response from Collins’ or Murkowski’s offices after multiple requests for comment.
On Thursday, Graham introduced a resolution critical of the House impeachment process. The resolution calls on the House to hold a vote to initiate a formal inquiry.
Here's Graham tweeting this afternoon to show that he's up to 50 co-sponsors:
Attorneys suggest no need for whistleblower to testify
Attorneys for the whistleblower who lodged a complaint related to President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president suggest in a Washington Post op-ed that there is no need for the whistleblower to testify.
Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid argue their client’s anonymity needs to be protected, and say he has no additional information to offer about the call, writing “Because our client has no additional information about the President’s call, there is no justification for exposing their identity and all the risks that would follow.”
Today’s op-ed follows a letter Bakaj sent earlier this month to leaders of the Senate intelligence committee in which they say an in-person meeting with committee staff is a “non-starter,” citing the need to protect the whistleblower’s safety.
Trump doesn't apologize for referring to impeachment inquiry as "lynching"
President Trump, when asked whether he would apologize for referring to the impeachment inquiry as a “lynching,” pointed the finger at Democrats instead, and said the term has “been used many times" despite its association with the extrajudicial killings of African Americans.
“It’s a word that many Democrats have used. It’s a word that many people have used over the years but that’s a word that has been used many times,” Trump said.
Notably, Trump made the remarks as he departed the White House for Benedict College, which is a historically black college.
Some background: On Tuesday, Trump called the House' impeachment inquiry a "lynching," in a tweet, saying "so some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!"
Trump has repeatedly railed against the probe, calling it a "witch hunt" and a "fraud," but Tuesday marks his first use of the term "lynching," which is associated with a period of horrific racial violence in the United States, in regard to the inquiry. Following Emancipation and the Civil War, killings, often carried out in public settings, known as lynchings, terrorized newly freed black Americans. Thousands of citizens were killed this way.
Trump administration officials subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry
House Democratic impeachment investigators have issued subpoenas to three Trump administration officials whose testimony was previously scheduled, in a sign the Democrats are trying to compel testimony from Trump officials who are apparently reluctant to appear.
The committees said subpoenas have been issued to acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, OMB’s Associate Director of National Security Programs Michael Duffey and State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl.
The subpoenas call for Duffey to appear on Nov. 5 and Vought and Brechbuhl to testify on Nov. 6.
What's this all about: The committees leading the Democratic impeachment inquiry — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight — have issued subpoenas to current State Department and Pentagon officials the morning of their testimony, in an effort to combat the Trump administration directing officials not to participate. But these appear to be the first subpoenas that would seek testimony from officials who were unwilling to testify when they had been initially scheduled.
It’s not clear whether the subpoenas will prompt any of the three officials to participate. All had been scheduled for depositions earlier this month that were then removed from the deposition calendar.
More context: Both OMB and the State Department — in addition to other federal agencies and the White House — have already failed to comply with House subpoenas from the impeachment inquiry for documents.
Vought tweeted on Monday that he and Duffey would not participate in their depositions that had been scheduled for this week. “As the White House letter made clear two weeks ago, OMB officials - myself and Mike Duffey - will not be complying with deposition requests this week,” Vought tweeted.
Trump confident he has Senate votes on impeachment: “Only for one reason, I did nothing wrong"
President Trump, when asked if he was confident he had the votes in the Senate if impeachment moves there, said: “only for one reason, I did nothing wrong.”
Trump then continued many of his familiar claims that the impeachment inquiry is a “hoax”.
“Here’s the thing — I don’t have teams. Everyone’s talking about teams. I’m the team. I did nothing wrong. This has been going on for before I got elected,” Trump continued.
Trump then started his gripes against “Never Trumpers” saying they are “more vicious than a failed Obama candidate or a failed Clinton candidate.”
“I’m not a fan of the Never Trumpers. We do have Never Trumpers — I’m not a fan. I think they’re bad people. Some have recovered, OK? They went through I guess a recovery program. It’s called, they learned how to win through me. But others haven’t. I’m not a fan of Never Trumpers, and I never will be," the President said.
Trump says he's not concerned about criminal investigation into Rudy Giuliani
President Trump praised his attorney Rudy Giuliani as a "great gentleman" and a "great crimefighter."
When asked whether he is concerned about the federal investigation into Giuliani, Trump said, "I don't think so because I think Rudy is a great gentleman. He's been a great crimefighter."
"He looks for corruption everywhere he goes," Trump claimed of the former New York City mayor.
Trump also called Giuliani the "greatest mayor in the history of New York" and called him "one of the greatest crimefighters and corruption-fighters."
Federal investigators are probing whether Giuliani violated federal lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine after two of his associates in Ukraine matters were arrested.