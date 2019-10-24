Graham introduces resolution condemning House impeachment process

Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution today condemning the process of the House impeachment inquiry.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calls on the House to hold a vote to initiate the inquiry, so House Republicans can participate in proceedings and President Trump can call witnesses, Graham tweeted.

“I have introduced a resolution today with Senator McConnell and the purpose of the resolution is to let the House know that the process you’re engaging in regarding the attempted impeachment of President Trump is out of bounds, is inconsistent with due process as we know it …. and is a substantial deviation from what the House has done in the past regarding impeachment of other presidents.” Graham said at a press conference today on Capitol Hill.

CNN’s Lauren Fox pressed Graham on whether he is confident that the Hill and the White House are on the same page when it comes to impeachment messaging and whether the Hill is leading the messaging strategy.

Graham responded, “I talked to chief of staff Mulvaney, I think they’re working on getting a messaging team together.”

One thing to note: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry last month.