Trump thanks House Republicans on impeachment 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham said to CNN’s Many Raju this morning that he rejects Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony that he had been told that the President had withheld military aid for Ukraine in exchange for publicly announcing investigations that could help him politically.

Graham called it “hearsay” because Taylor only talked to Sondland about his conversation with President Trump.

Taylor’s testimony needs to be “tested,” Graham said

Here is Graham's full exchange with CNN:

CNN: Hey Senator, are you okay with what has came out of the Bill Taylor testimony—that the President apparently had directed the military aid to be withheld in exchange for a public declaration investigations that could help politically?

GRAHAM: Did he talk to the President?

CNN: He talked to Ambassador Sondland who talked to the President.

GRAHAM: Oh, that’s hearsay.

CNN: You don’t think he’s trustworthy?

GRAHAM: No, here’s what I cant get over, if Rudy Giuliani has a 15-page statement saying he did nothing wrong wouldn’t you want to know more? Would you accept that statement? I’ve got nothing against Bill Taylor, it’s the process. You’re asking me do I believe something based on a statement that hasn’t been tested. I can not tell you how disgusted I am with this process. House failed to have an impeachment inquiry of over 100 vote. I think they’ve got 95 votes for a formal inquiry, so that was rejected. They’ve come up with a process in intel where you do things behind the closed doors. You give me 15 pages of testimony that has never been subject to cross examination and wont be to comment on it? Forget that.

CNN: Do you think he is a "Never Trumper" like President Trump said?

GRAHAM: I have no idea.