The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
A Pentagon official is scheduled to testify today
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, a top Pentagon career official overseeing Ukraine policy, is scheduled to testify behind closed doors today.
Cooper is currently believed to be voluntarily appearing before the three House committees leading the Democratic impeachment inquiry and the Pentagon has not yet sought to block her testimony. She will be accompanied by a personal lawyer, according to defense officials.
Lawmakers are likely to ask Cooper about the decision to freeze aid to Ukraine over the objections of the Pentagon.
As a top official overseeing US policy towards Ukraine, Cooper would have been involved with overseeing US military assistance to Kiev, assistance such as the $250 million aid package that was frozen by the Trump Administration despite the Pentagon's recommendation that it go forward.
One thing to note: She is the second US official to testify this week in the impeachment inquiry.
Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, testified Tuesday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances — including into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a copy of Taylor's opening statement obtained by CNN.
5 key developments in the impeachment inquiry from yesterday
Here are the key developments from yesterday in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Top diplomat's testimony: Top US diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor testified Tuesday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances — including into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a copy of Taylor's opening statement obtained by CNN. Taylor said he was told that "everything" Ukraine wanted was dependent on publicly announcing an investigation that included Burisma, the company that hired Biden's son Hunter, and Ukraine's alleged involvement in the 2016 election.
- The White House's reaction: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement about the testimony, saying, "President Trump has done nothing wrong — this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution."
- Trump's latest criticism: The President used a racially charged term to describe the House of Representative's impeachment inquiry, calling the process a "lynching" in a tweet Tuesday. This marks his first use of the term "lynching" to describe the inquiry — a term deeply intertwined with horrific racial violence and a dark era in the United States. Both House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were critical of the President's choice of words.
- Trump allies want him to accept impeachment: The President has been encouraged in recent days to accept the fact that he will almost surely be impeached by the House, a source familiar with conversations Trump is having with allies told CNN.
- The timeline going forward: On Tuesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN that Democrats will “take the time we need to take" when it comes to the impeachment inquiry.