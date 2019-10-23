Key GOP senator: The "picture coming out" of diplomat's testimony is "not a good one"

Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/AP

The second-ranking Republican leader, Sen. John Thune told reporters moments ago that “the picture coming out” of Bill Taylor’s testimony about a qui pro quo “is not a good one.

“The picture coming out of it, based on the reporting that we’ve seen, I would say is not a good one," he said. "But I would say also that until we have a process that allows for everybody to see this in full transparency, it’s pretty hard to draw an hard and fast conclusions."

What this is about: Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, testified yesterday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances.