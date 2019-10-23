The Republicans protesting an impeachment hearing are snacking on Cheez-It crackers

Snacks have been brought in for the protesting Republicans remaining in the room, including Cheez-It crackers, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

A group of Republicans stormed the House room where Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was about to testify. They shouted at Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and criticized the process of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

The protesting representatives are not on the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry, and are therefore barred from today's testimony.