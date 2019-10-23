The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
The Republicans protesting an impeachment hearing are snacking on Cheez-It crackers
Snacks have been brought in for the protesting Republicans remaining in the room, including Cheez-It crackers, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.
A group of Republicans stormed the House room where Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was about to testify. They shouted at Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and criticized the process of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.
The protesting representatives are not on the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry, and are therefore barred from today's testimony.
Democrat to Republicans storming the hearing: "Don’t you have any work to do today?"
After a group of Republicans stormed the House room where Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was about to testify, Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida shouted back at them.
She asked if they were trying to teach their children “that it’s OK to lie, steal and cheat so long as you don’t get caught?”
The Republicans — who are not on the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry, and therefor barred from today's testimony — entered the room and yelled at Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff. They also criticized the process of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.
"You storm in here claiming to stand up for justice, but there are people in your districts suffering who you don’t even know their names" Demings said of the Republicans, according to a source. "There’s people dying every day if gun violence in your districts and you’re silent on that."
Demings also asked a Republican member: “Don’t you have any work to do today?”
Rep. Stephen Lynch said about a half-dozen Republicans are still in the room.
Giuliani's Ukraine associate: "The truth will be revealed, and I will be vindicated"
Lev Parnas — one of Rudy Giuliani's contacts in Ukraine involved in the ongoing corruption and impeachment scandal — maintained his innocence after pleading not guilty to charges that he funneled foreign money to US campaign coffers
Speaking outside a Manhattan federal courthouse, Parnas said:
“Many false things have been said about me and my family in the press and media recently. I look forward to defending myself vigorously in court and I’m certain that in time the truth will be revealed, and I will be vindicated. In the end, I put my faith in God. Thank you.”
Parnas’s defense attorney Joseph Bondy added, “This is the very beginning of our legal process. [...] We look forward to defending Mr. Parnas in the court based upon the evidence and not a smear campaign that’s been driven by self-serving and misleading leaks apparently from the highest levels of our government.”
About Parnas: Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were indicted earlier this month on four counts, including conspiracy to violate the ban on foreign donations to federal and state elections, making false statements, and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.
Democrats respond to GOP hearing storming: "We're embarrassing ourselves"
House Democrats responded to their GOP colleagues’ actions this morning, calling their behavior “embarrassing” and “completely inappropriate.”
As Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was sitting down to testify, the roughly two dozen Republicans stormed through the three different doors, a source in the room said.
“I guess when you’re desperate you go back to complaining about the process, and that’s what they’re doing,” Democratic Rep. Val Demings said.
Republicans have criticized the how Democrats are moving forward with the impeachment process, claiming they've been left out.
Demings said, while Republicans are under a lot of stress for a lot of different reasons, this investigation is being conducted by the Intelligence Committee. She reiterated the process includes Republican members on the three relevant committees conducting the impeachment inquiry who have the same access as the Democrats on the committee.
“I think it’s completely inappropriate. I think when the facts are against you, the law is against you, the President apparently committed a crime, you are left with arguing process, and that’s what they’re arguing,” Rep. Harley Rouda said.
“We’re embarrassing ourselves in front of company,” Rep. Mike Quigley, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said.
Two Giuliani associates plead not guilty
Two men who served as Rudy Giuliani's conduit to Ukraine pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court today to charges that they funneled foreign money to US campaign coffers.
Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas were indicted earlier this month on four counts, including conspiracy to violate the ban on foreign donations to federal and state elections, making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.
Some context: The two are linked closely with Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney.
For months, they have aided Giuliani's effort to compile what he has claimed is damaging information on Trump's political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whose son, Hunter Biden, was on the board of the Ukranian energy company Burisma.
Belarus-born Fruman and Ukraine-born Parnas, both US citizens and Florida residents, introduced Giuliani to former and current Ukrainian officials, and Parnas' company, Boca Raton-based Fraud Guarantee, paid Giuliani $500,000, he told Reuters.
House Republicans stormed the hearing room where Pentagon official was testifying
As Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was sitting down to testify, the roughly couple dozen Republicans stormed through the three different doors, a source in the room said.
Rep. Bradley Byrne yelled in committee Chair Adam Schiff's face, but Schiff didn't engage. Other Democrats, including Val Demings, screamed back at both Byrne and Rep. Louie Gohmert, who were yelling about the process.
"It was closest thing I've seen around here to mass civil unrest as a member of Congress," according to a source in the room.
Cooper left the room while the Republicans refused to leave.
The source says the Capitol Police and sergeant at arms have been consulted as members refuse to leave the room.
This GOP congressman was asked about diplomat's dramatic testimony. He said it "doesn't make any difference."
Asked about dramatic testimony from a top US diplomat, a GOP congressman criticized the "process" of the impeachment inquiry.
First, some background: Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, testified yesterday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances.
CNN's Manu Raju today asked Rep. Mo Brooks about Taylor's lengthy opening statement. He aggressively pushed back on the testimony.
"If you were in a court of law, would you rely just on the opening statement of an attorney?" Brooks asked. "Or would you have cross examination?"
"I'm asking about the substance of what he said," Raju said.
"It doesn't make any difference. We don't know whether it's true or not because of the sham process that's being used," Brooks said.
Watch more of the exchange:
Key GOP senator: The "picture coming out" of diplomat's testimony is "not a good one"
The second-ranking Republican leader, Sen. John Thune told reporters moments ago that “the picture coming out” of Bill Taylor’s testimony about a quid pro quo “is not a good one."
“The picture coming out of it, based on the reporting that we’ve seen, I would say is not a good one," he said. "But I would say also that until we have a process that allows for everybody to see this in full transparency, it’s pretty hard to draw an hard and fast conclusions."
What this is about: Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, testified yesterday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances.
Giuliani associates arrive for arraignment
Moments ago, Lev Parnas arrived for his arraignment at federal court. He and Igor Fruman – who have served as Rudy Giuliani's conduit to Ukraine — were indicted earlier this month on four counts, including conspiracy to violate the ban on foreign donations to federal and state elections, making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.
Igor Fruman arrived at federal court shortly before 10 a.m. ET.
Some context: Parnas and Fruman are associates of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer. The two are connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.