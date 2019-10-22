The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here's who is scheduled to be deposed in the impeachment inquiry this week
Impeachment investigators plan to interview several high-profile individuals in closed-door depositions -- though when those depositions will happen remains in flux.
Tuesday: Ambassador William 'Bill' Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine.
- Taylor was thrust into the public eye after the release of his text exchanges with former Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, both of whom have spoken to House impeachment investigators. In the texts, Taylor expressed concerns about foreign policy moves being tied to political motives.
Wednesday: Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense
- Cooper's purview as deputy assistant secretary includes Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia. Lawmakers are likely to ask Cooper about the decision to freeze aid to Ukraine over the objections of the Pentagon.
Saturday: Philip Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs
- Reeker was among the career state officials who worked to shield Marie Yovanovitch, former Ukraine ambassador, from conspiracies peddled by conservative media outlets beginning in March.
Delayed depositions: Several individuals have been previously scheduled to testify, but have had their depositions delayed. They include:
- Michael Duffey, Office of Management and Budget associate director for National Security Programs
- Tim Morrison, the National Security Council's senior director for Europe and Russia
- Suriya Jayanti, a State Department official
- Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert for the National Security Counsel
A top US ambassador is scheduled to testify today
Ambassador Bill Taylor is scheduled to serve as the next key witness in the House impeachment inquiry.
He is expected to be deposed by the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees today.
It is unclear whether Taylor will be permitted by the State Department to testify, or whether he will be subpoenaed. The State Department has not replied to requests for comment on Taylor's testimony.
About Taylor: He was thrust into the public eye following the release of his text exchanges with former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland, who is President Donald Trump's US ambassador to the European Union.
In the exchanges, Taylor expressed his concerns about foreign policy moves being tied to political motives, writing: "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."
5 key developments in the impeachment inquiry from yesterday
A lot happened on Monday in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here are the key developments:
- Impeachment timeline grows: The impeachment proceedings may take longer than some initially expected. That's because each witness has so far provided more leads for investigators to chase down, including new names to potentially interview or seek documents from. Democrats have also had to reschedule several witnesses.
- Censure vote: House Democrats stopped a Republican-led effort yesterday to force a floor vote on a resolution to censure Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the Democrats leading the impeachment investigation, "for certain misleading conduct" in his characterization of a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.
- The deposition schedule: The list of depositions started this week at seven, but it was down to just two by yesterday afternoon. Only US embassy in Ukraine's charge d'affaires William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper remain on the schedule provided by an official working on the impeachment inquiry.
- Trump calls for party unity: In a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Trump said Republicans need to get tougher amid efforts to impeach him, and added that they need to remain unified. Trump said Democrats were "vicious" in their attempts to impeach him but they stuck together — which he contrasted negatively to Republicans.
- Longtime Trump ally speaks: Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an interview that aired Sunday night that he could not rule out the possibility of impeachment if new evidence emerges.