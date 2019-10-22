Ambassador Bill Taylor is scheduled to serve as the next key witness in the House impeachment inquiry.

He is expected to be deposed by the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees today.

It is unclear whether Taylor will be permitted by the State Department to testify, or whether he will be subpoenaed. The State Department has not replied to requests for comment on Taylor's testimony.

About Taylor: He was thrust into the public eye following the release of his text exchanges with former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland, who is President Donald Trump's US ambassador to the European Union.

In the exchanges, Taylor expressed his concerns about foreign policy moves being tied to political motives, writing: "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."