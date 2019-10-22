4 key developments that happened in the impeachment inquiry today

A source familiar with conversations President Trump is having with allies tells CNN that the President has been encouraged in recent days to accept the fact that he will almost surely be impeached by the House, and that it is time to start attacking the impeachment process more aggressively.

Until recently, the President had been telling allies that he thought he could keep the House from impeaching him — that he could convince vulnerable Democrats from Trump districts that it would be political suicide for them to vote with the Democratic leadership. He had thought that by beating up on the two dozen or so Democrats from swing districts that he could change their minds, and his own fate in the House.

But CNN is told that several people close to him have been working on him in recent days to explain that it is incredibly unlikely at this point, and that the best he can do is to trivialize the process.

He is also being encouraged to focus rhetorically more on domestic policy issues, like House Democrats moving slowly on US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and the economy. This is not a new refrain from Trump advisers — but it’s even more stark now with the impeachment backdrop.