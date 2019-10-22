Congressional Black Caucus Chair:  Trump throws out "racial bombs" when back is against the wall

Andrew Harnik/AP

Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass told CNN that President Trump’s lynching tweet is consistent with his pattern of throwing out “racial bombs” to his base when his back his against the wall.

"Whenever he has his back up against the wall, he throws a racial bomb," she said. "He knew exactly what he was saying. He knew exactly how it would come across."

Bass added: "And I think it's important for us to not always take the bait, but I think it was just an egregious statement."

About the tweet: Trump used a racially charged term to describe the House of Representative's impeachment inquiry, calling the process a "lynching" today. This marks his first use of the term "lynching" to describe the inquiry — a term deeply intertwined with horrific racial violence and a dark era in the United States.

Trump previously retweeted a statement during the 2016 election referring to his media treatment as a "disgusting lynching" in September 2015.