Congressional Black Caucus Chair: Trump throws out "racial bombs" when back is against the wall
Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass told CNN that President Trump’s lynching tweet is consistent with his pattern of throwing out “racial bombs” to his base when his back his against the wall.
"Whenever he has his back up against the wall, he throws a racial bomb," she said. "He knew exactly what he was saying. He knew exactly how it would come across."
Bass added: "And I think it's important for us to not always take the bait, but I think it was just an egregious statement."
About the tweet: Trump used a racially charged term to describe the House of Representative's impeachment inquiry, calling the process a "lynching" today. This marks his first use of the term "lynching" to describe the inquiry — a term deeply intertwined with horrific racial violence and a dark era in the United States.
Trump previously retweeted a statement during the 2016 election referring to his media treatment as a "disgusting lynching" in September 2015.
Ambassador Taylor was subpoenaed this morning
An official working on the impeach inquiry told CNN the State Department attempted to direct Ambassador Bill Taylor not to testify this morning, forcing the House Intel committee to issue him a subpoena.
Here's how the source put it:
“In light of an attempt by the State Department to direct Ambassador William Taylor not to appear for his scheduled deposition, and efforts by the State Department to also limit any testimony that does occur, the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to compel his testimony this morning," the official said.
The official added that Taylor is now complying with the subpoena.
McCarthy on Trump's "lynching" tweet: "I don't agree with that language"
Asked during a House GOP's press conference about the President's tweet this morning referring to the impeachment inquiry as a "lynching," House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy said, "That's not the language I would use."
"I don't agree with that language, pretty simple," McCarthy added.
McCarthy also accused Democrats of "abusing their power" during the impeachment inquiry.
“The Democrats have written this script. They hate this President, and they are abusing their power to undo an election," he said.
Graham: "This is a lynching, in a sense. This is un-American"
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham defended President Trump’s "lynching" tweet from earlier this morning saying, it's "pretty well accurate."
“I think that’s pretty well accurate. This is a sham. This is a joke. I’m going to let the whole world know that if we were doing this to a Democratic president you would be all over me right now," he said.
“This is a lynching, in every sense. This in un-American," he added.
Graham then turned the focus back on the media coverage: “Not one person has asked me a question. What do you think about the fact that the President does not know who his accuser is ... it shows a lot of things about our national media. When it’s about Trump, who cares about the process? Long as you get ‘em.”
CLARIFICATION: This post has been updated to reflect that Sen. Graham said the treatment of Trump is a lynching in "every" sense.
House Judiciary chair on inquiry timeline: Democrats will "take the time we need to take"
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN this morning that Democrats will “take the time we need to take" when it comes to the impeachment inquiry.
This was in response to CNN's reporting yesterday about the timeline for the impeachment inquiry looking more drawn out than some had hoped.
Asked if Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have started the process of drafting articles of impeachment yet, Nadler said, “I can’t comment on that.”
“The work will be done when it has to be done,” he added. “Don’t forget that the intel committee has to finish its work, and then there are other committees, so it’s a process.”
Asked what the drafting process would look like for the articles of impeachment, Nadler said he didn’t know. “We’ll have to discuss that.”
House Republicans are planning a "marathon" of speeches to criticize Democrats' impeachment inquiry
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, along with GOP Rep. Mark Walker, are leading members tonight in a marathon of floor speeches immediately following the last votes of the day.
The speeches will be used to blast the Democrats on their abuses of the impeachment process, Scalise's office told CNN.
Scalise’s office says they expect a strong number of members to participate.
GOP congressman defends Trump's lynching tweet: "The President is frustrated"
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan defended Trump when asked if the President's “lynching” tweet was appropriate.
Jordan said, “the President is frustrated,” when asked by CNN about the tweet.
Bill Taylor just arrived on Capitol Hill
Ambassador Bill Taylor, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, just arrived on Capitol Hill for his expected testimony before the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees.
Why Taylor matters: Taylor was thrust into the public eye following the release of his text exchanges with former Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and President Trump's appointee to be the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland.
In the exchanges, Taylor expressed his concerns about foreign policy moves being tied to political motives, writing that it was "crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."
3 events we're watching this morning
It's another busy day as the House presses forward with its impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here are three key events we're keeping an eye on this morning:
- 9:30 a.m. ET: Ambassador Bill Taylor, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, is expected to be deposed by the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees today.
- 10 a.m. ET: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP leaders will have their weekly news conference.
- 10:15 a.m. ET: Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries and Vice Chair Katherine Clark will hold their weekly news conference.