Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham talks to reporters in the Senate Reception Room at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In another sign of the dangerous predicament facing President Donald Trump, his longtime ally Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an interview that aired Sunday night that he could not rule out the possibility of impeachment if new evidence emerges.

In an interview on "Axios on HBO," Jonathan Swan asked the South Carolina senator: "Are you open minded if more to comes out that you could support impeachment?"

"Sure, I mean show me something that is a crime," Graham replied. "If you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing."

Swan was referencing Trump's request in a White House phone call to Ukraine's President for help investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.

Graham repeated his view -- voiced many times in the past few weeks -- that Trump's July phone call with Ukraine did not amount to an impeachable offense, saying according to Axios, "I've read the transcript of the Ukrainian phone call. That's not a quid pro quo to me."

