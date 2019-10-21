The DC Circuit's regard for congressional power was broadly cast and could influence other battles between Democrats and US President Donald Trump.

The DC Circuit has long been at the center of disputes over potential White House wrongdoing -- and President Donald Trump may come to understand that more than most.

Officially known as the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit -- and dubbed the country's "second highest court" -- it handles a distinctive caseload testing the power of federal regulators and the executive branch.

The court's portfolio included Watergate in the Nixon years, the Iran-Contra scandal of the Reagan administration and Independent Counsel Ken Starr's investigation of President Bill Clinton.

Now, it could help determine the fate of legal issues surrounding the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry and Trump's desire to withhold personal information and limit his allies from cooperating with investigators.

