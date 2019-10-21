Rick Perry isn't at today's cabinet meeting

President Trump is holding a cabinet meeting today — his first since July.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry will not be there, according to the White House.

Why this matters: There has been scrutiny over Perry's role in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine. White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney confirmed that the President asked Perry to work with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on policies related to Ukraine — but Mulvaney denied that their work was part of a "shadow foreign policy" effort.

Perry said last week that he plans to leave his post later this year

Deputy Secretary Brouillette — who Trump has announced he will nominate to become the next energy secretary — will attend today's cabinet meeting in Perry's place.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is traveling abroad and will also not be at today meeting. Deputy Secretary David Norquist is attending instead.